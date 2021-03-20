Danica Patrick details what she's now looking for in a partner: 'I'm not willing to compromise'

Danica Patrick knows exactly what she wants in her next relationship.

During an appearance on "The Tamron Hall Show" on Friday, the retired NASCAR driver got candid about what she’s looking for in a partner.

"When you know what you don’t want, you know what you do want," said Patrick, 38. "... So maybe it’s not necessarily that they have their work cut out for them, but that they’re going to be an extremely high-quality person with a lot of boxes to check."

"It’s just that I know what I want now, and I’m not willing to compromise, bend as much, right?"

Last July, Patrick and NFL star Aaron Rodgers called it quits after dating for two years.

In February, Shailene Woodley confirmed that she and Rodgers, 37, are engaged during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Patrick told Hall, 50, that she hasn’t given up on romance.

"Once I have healed, and I have processed and I have accepted the imperfections that exist within me, I now give permission for the other person to be imperfect, and I also don't see their flaws as much," Patrick explained. "If someone's lazy, I judge that ... because I don't allow myself to be lazy. So now if I can create a healthy dynamic within myself of maybe reframing it and doing it more -- which is 'resting' now. If someone's resting, it used to be called lazy but I'm not triggered anymore."

"And so the person is not seen in such a judgmental light anymore or I'm not judging myself," she shared. "As you heal you also are able to coexist with people in a much easier way."

When the star was asked about her definition of a "perfect partner," Patrick revealed that "the perfect version becomes the untriggered version of yourself, because once you aren’t triggered anymore, other people seem more perfect. … So it has to be you first."

