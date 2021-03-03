Danica Patrick says relationships are like 'mirrors': 'You get what you think you deserve'

Danica Patrick is taking some time to reflect.

The former NASCAR driver, 38, recently opened up about her spiritual journey that she underwent during her tour in Egypt and shared a lengthy post about what she learned on Instagram.

"Temples. I thought a lot about this word when I was in Egypt," Patrick wrote on Monday. "What kept coming through in all of my thoughts, meditations, and in my innate knowing.... the word is an analogy. For our inner temple. There are a million simple sayings and ideas to prove why YOUR inner temple in so important."

"You don’t see things as they are, you see them as you are," she continued.

In her post, the retired racecar driver notably mentioned that relationships are like "mirrors."

"Your relationships are mirrors," said Patrick. "We can’t receive what we don’t believe. (I made that up right now but I am sure I’m not the first.) We see all of life through our own personal lens. What you seek is seeking you. You get what you think you deserve. When you change, things you see change. Whether you think you can or you think you can’t, you’re right."

Patrick then noted that she could go "on and on" and advised for her followers to not seek out a "religious structure or person" just to make themselves feel better.

"I could go on and on! So stop looking for a religious structure or person or home or a job or a city or a partner to make make you feel better. Simply because it won’t work! I have tried!" she wrote. "I would love to see temples here and now to cultivate our ability to build our inner temples. And to remember our magical abilities (supernatural power over natural forces). Us humans have been playing small for a while..... and if you don’t believe me, go to Egypt."

Last July, Patrick split from Aaron Rodgers. The pair dated for two years. Rodgers has since been romantically involved with actress Shailene Woodley, whom he recently got engaged to.

Following Patrick and Rodgers' split, Patrick opened up about what she expects from a potential future significant other and noted that "the next guy has his work cut out for him."

"The next guy has his work cut out for him because my intuition, my standards, my boundaries, my wants and needs are off the charts," Patrick said during an appearance on "The Rachel Hollis Show."

She continued: "'Cause I’ve gotten to know me so much more. So it’s gonna be so much more narrow and specific. And I think that’s the challenge with a relationship."