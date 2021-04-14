Danica Patrick on how Aaron Rodgers split taught her a lot about heartbreak

Danica Patrick is revealing how much her split from current NFL MVP, Aaron Rodgers, took a toll on her.

The former race car driver, 38, continued her life in the fast lane when she appeared on National Geographic's "Running Wild with Bear Grylls" and told the survivalist that she learned a ton about herself during the public breakup.

"I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there's nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that," Patrick said Monday on the series’ latest episode, according to Yahoo! Entertainment. "But I've learned a lot and as broken open as I was on the sad end, I have felt so much joy in so many more instances and so many more unlikely places than I ever have, so it's like my heart got broken open to both ends of the spectrum."

Since the former pair announced last July that they were ending their two-year romance, Patrick has leaned on meditation and her family to pull through.

"[My dad is] always super proud of me," she told Grylls. "My mom too. My sister. I'm really fortunate that I have a family that's super supportive. You gotta have someone you can fall apart with, you know?"

Rodgers, 37, has since moved on with actress and now-fiancée Shailene Woodley, 29. The current "Jeopardy!" guest host and the "Divergent" star announced their engagement in February. They also traveled to Disney World earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Patrick is left enjoying her life and said in a recent interview on "The Tamron Hall Show" that she won’t waver in terms of what qualities she’s looking for in her next partner.

"When you know what you don’t want, you know what you do want," said Patrick. "... So maybe it’s not necessarily that they have their work cut out for them, but that they’re going to be an extremely high-quality person with a lot of boxes to check."

"It’s just that I know what I want now, and I’m not willing to compromise, bend as much, right?"

Patrick previously dated fellow NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. before their breakup in 2017. She was also previously married to physical therapist Paul Hospenthal.