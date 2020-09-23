Aaron Rodgers says he's in 'better headspace' following Danica Patrick split

Aaron Rodgers has an “increased love of life” and said he’s been in a “better headspace” the past few months following his split from Danica Patrick.

The quarterback recently returned to the football field with the Green Bay Packers and said he's been feeling refreshed.

“I have just a new and increased love of life and I have made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better headspace,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show on SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio on Tuesday.

The Packers player continued: “There's just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable and reminded me, given me perspective, on life and in football to view things through the most positive lens that I possibly can.

“That's why I'm having so much fun, and it starts with love. And then surround yourself with people that you really enjoy,” Rodgers said following his split from Patrick, 38.

He added: “It's mindfulness and positivity and love and kindness and integrity. Just putting it all together, I think for me, has made me a lot happier and I'm just enjoying football and enjoying life a lot more.”

In a statement to Fox News in July, Patrick's representative confirmed that Patrick and Rodgers, 36, were “no longer together."

The former couple went public with their relationship in January 2018 after first meeting at the ESPY Awards in 2012.

