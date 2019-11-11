Danica Patrick jokes about Aaron Rodgers engagement: 'I'll probably get proposed to tomorrow'

Danica Patrick hopes to be married to Aaron Rodgers eventually, but for now, she’s enjoying just dating.

In an appearance on "The Jenny McCarthy Show," the former race car driver opened up about her relationship with the NFL quarterback and had nothing but praise for her boyfriend.

When asked when she’d get married, Patrick jokingly responded, “Um, tom[orrow] — wait, no, what?”

“You know what, that’s one of those things. You can’t be attached to something going a certain way because if you really want something to happen, there’s that equal energy of being afraid that it’s not going to happen,” Patrick said.

“So you just have to let it go and be like, ‘Well, am I having fun today? Yep.’ Then life’s good,” she continued.

“That’s right, the ride can be so sweet,” McCarthy said in response.

"I'll probably get proposed to tomorrow now," Patrick jokingly stated.

The couple went public with their relationship in January 2018 after first meeting at the ESPY Awards in 2012.

In an interview last year with TMZ, Patrick told reporters that Rodgers initially approached her using lines from the Jim Carrey film “Dumb and Dumber.”

“He was at the bar, puttin’ out the vibe — ‘Dumb and Dumber,’ you know?” Patrick recalled. “And, I remember he was doing movie lines! And, people that love movie lines, love movie lines. So, I think we had a dialogue in movie lines, and I was like, ‘This guy is really funny!'”

Previously, Rodgers dated actress Olivia Munn from 2014 to 2017 and Patrick dated fellow driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. from November 2012 to December 2017 and was married to physical therapist Paul Edward Hospenthal from 2005 to 2013.