Danika Patrick celebrates boyfriend Aaron Rodgers' birthday with sweet Instagram pic

As Aaron Rodgers turned 36 today, his girlfriend Danica Patrick wished him a very happy birthday on Instagram.

The pro racecar driver posted a photo of herself, 37, and her quarterback beau smiling ear-to-ear on the beach.

Patrick captioned the photo, "Happy birthday to my best friend and favorite person in the world!!!!! You are the one I want to tell my best and worst days to first."

JADA PINKETT SMITH 'LOST' HERSELF IN SUPPORTING HUSBAND WILL SMITH'S CAREER, MOM SAYS

"I am so grateful the universe made you," she continued. "The star dust started it all, but you have done nothing but make it better every year of your life. Thank you for being the loving, generous, thoughtful, patient, fun, funny, spontaneous, talented, smart, and uber attractive man, that I get to walk through life with."

She concluded the post by saying: "This journey we are on.... it’s a really really good one. I love you. ❤️ Happiest of birthdays yet!!!!!!"

Patrick recently spoke about her relationship with Rodgers on "The Jenny McCarthy Show," saying they could get married "tomorrow."

GARTH BROOKS' EX-WIFE STUNS SINGER WITH REVELATIONS IN NEW TV DOCUMENTARY

“You know what, that’s one of those things," said Patrick. "You can’t be attached to something going a certain way because if you really want something to happen, there’s that equal energy of being afraid that it’s not going to happen."

"So you just have to let it go and be like, ‘Well, am I having fun today? Yep.’ Then life’s good," she added. "I'll probably get proposed to tomorrow now."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The duo met at the ESPY Awards in 201 and went public with their relationship in January of 2018.