‘Dancing with the Stars’ James Bond week: Selma Blair dances blindfolded; Cheryl Ladd gets eliminated

"Dancing with the Stars" Week 3 was action-packed, as the celebrity contestants brought the heat to the dance floor with a James Bond themed night.

The competition show kicked off with alum Derek Hough running through the backstage set like a spy and rappelling down to the ballroom for a fierce opening performance to "Live and Let Die."

While the stars battled it out on the dance floor, Fox News Digital spoke with a few contestants to see which James Bond actor is their favorite and how their dance journey is going.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Joseph Baena, faced the challenge of dancing with an understudy for a second week, as his original partner recovers from COVID-19.

Despite the partner switch up, Baena said they "crushed" their routine and noted who his favorite James Bond actor is for his "favorite" dance week.

"I love Daniel Craig, he’s epic, he’s amazing," Baena exclusively told Fox News Digital.

"Daniel Craig...it's just my generation…the explosions, the gadgets, everything gets better and better…sleek, sexy, smooth."

"Cruel Intentions" star Selma Blair had a special bond with her song choice of the night, as she reflected on moments with her mother and dedicated the performance to her.

"The song ‘For Your Eyes Only,’ that is from my childhood Bond era…I remember driving around in my mom's Stingray Corvette…singing along…imagining that my mom was Bond, and I was her assistant," Blair reminisced.

"It was so cinematic and beautiful…to get to do this tonight in honor of my mom…that's a personal big love."

Blair stunned the audience as she performed the touching tribute to her mom while dancing blindfolded.

Country singer Jessie James Decker truly went for the gold as she shined on the dance floor to the classic song "Goldfinger" for the James Bond-themed week.

Decker was painted head to toe in gold glittery paint and said she is dedicated to taking home the Mirrorball Trophy.



"I am 100% in with ‘Dancing with the Stars’… I want to commit in every way possible…this took hours," Decker said, as she pointed to her dance outfit to Fox News Digital.

"It was a process, and they had to work quickly. But I really feel like it added that extra flair to the night."

Meanwhile, Wayne Brady, Gabby Windey and Charli D’Amelio topped the show with a three-way tie for their dance numbers with scores of 33 out of 40, while legendary actress Cheryl Ladd said goodbye to the show after she was eliminated.

Ladd said she loved her "Dancing with the Stars" journey and revealed her favorite James Bond actor.

"Sean Connery…when the Bond movies first came out, and he came on as James Bond, I was in," Ladd confidently told Fox News Digital.

The veteran actress added she felt like a "Bond girl" for her last performance.

"They had this certain thing about being a Bond girl, and Tanya Roberts, who was on ‘Charlie's Angels,’ she was a Bond girl…I felt like I got to be a little Bond girl."

"Dancing With the Stars" will air live episodes on Monday weekly at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.