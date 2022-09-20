Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena on ‘Dancing with the Stars’: Dancing’s not ‘part of the gene’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena is not just breaking it down on the dance floor, but also breaking barriers in his family.

The 24-year-old opened up about how his family reacted to him joining "Dancing with the Stars," Season 31.

"My whole family is really surprised that I took on the challenge just because dancing is not really a part of the gene in our family," Baena told Fox News Digital after the show’s premiere.



"I'm here to kind of break that stigma in the family."



Baena is one of five Schwarzenegger’s children and is the youngest out of the family. His mother is Mildred Patricia Baena, a former housekeeper.

"So far, it's going pretty well. We made it to the next round," Baena remarked.

Although dancing may not run in his family, Baena revealed how he prepared for "Dancing with the Stars."

"Dani," the dancing couple joked, referencing his Season 30 Mirrorball champion, partner Daniella Karagach.





"She has been kicking my butt in the studio, making sure that I'm drilling everything," Baena noted.

The pair continued to give Fox News Digital a preview of their dance practice moves, as Baena kicked up his feet while his partner jokingly yelled, "Kick ball change, kill ball change."

"We're getting it down. It's a lot of cardio and very different to what I'm used to in the gym," he added.

"I love it. I love trying new things and new challenges…this is great."

The "Dancing with the Stars" contestant is following in his father’s footsteps with fitness and acting.

Aside from Baena flaunting his physique frequently on his Instagram, Schwarzenegger’s son was also featured on the cover of Men’s Health magazine in February.

In November, he took to Instagram to announce a movie project he was working on with a shirtless photo in a tropical area in Honolulu.

"Excited to be filming the movie "Lava" with @bitflixnfts team!"

"Dancing With the Stars" will air live episodes on Monday weekly at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.