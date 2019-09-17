'Dancing with the Stars': Fans say 'Bachelor in Paradise' cast was mislabeled during telecast

While many people had their eyes on the contestants of "Dancing with the Stars" as they danced their hearts out for the season 28 premiere Monday evening, some eagle-eyed fans couldn't help but notice an editing blunder that aired during the telecast.

According to viewers, at one point, the ABC competition series accidentally labeled the wrong group as the cast of "Bachelor in Paradise."

"dwts showing a bunch of random people and saying they’re the cast of bachelor in paradise I HAVE TO SCREAM," wrote one Twitter user.

"Hey @DancingABC, not sure what @BachParadise cast this is....." another person tweeted along with a laughing emoji.

"#DWTS wow so many new arrivals on the beach this week! #bachelorinparadise," stated one Twitter user.

"#DWTS Really ? I dare you to name one person from #BachelorinParadise in this picture #thebachelor," said another person.

Then there was this: "Wait wait wait I’m confused... did I miss a season of @BachParadise? #DWTS @DancingABC."

"Nooooo. No it's not. #DWTS #BachelorInParadise," one person simply stated.

Bachelor Nation's Hannah Brown -- who is competing on the show -- was awarded a score of 20/30 on Monday.

The "Bachelorette" alum spoke to Fox News backstage, explaining that the opportunity to compete on "Dancing with the Stars" came at the perfect time.

“I can focus all my energy into learning these dances but then also gaining back some of the confidence and strength that I've just been continuing to gain along this journey,” the 24-year-old told us.

A rep for ABC did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.