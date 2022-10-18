Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Exclusive
Published

‘Dancing with the Stars’: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena on pressures of being compared to his dad

Joseph Baena tells Fox News Digital 'it's scary' to get compared to dad Arnold Schwarzenegger

By Larry Fink , Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
close
DWTS contestant Joseph Baena on the pressures of being compared to his famous dad Video

DWTS contestant Joseph Baena on the pressures of being compared to his famous dad

"Dancing with the Stars" contestant Joseph Baena spoke with Fox News Digital about being compared to dad Arnold Schwarzenegger, saying 'it's scary to get compared to these giants.'

After channeling his father’s role as "Hercules" on "Dancing with the Stars" last week, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena admitted he feels the pressure to live up to his famous dad.

"It's been a huge growth year of me finding out who I am and really being secure… confident… no matter what the challenges are, what the comparisons are," Baena exclusively told Fox News Digital 

Baena expressed that having such a famous, accomplished father can be tough.

"The message that I wanted to get across was, there’s a lot of people out there with very accomplished parents… and it’s scary. It’s scary to get compared to these giants, and to have the feeling like you need to live up to these expectations."

'DANCING WITH THE STARS': ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER’S SON JOSEPH BAENA REFLECTS ON FATHER'S ROLE AS ‘HERCULES’

Joseph Baena is the youngest of Schwarzenegger’s five children. His mother is Mildred Patricia Baena, a former housekeeper.

Joseph Baena is the youngest of Schwarzenegger’s five children. His mother is Mildred Patricia Baena, a former housekeeper. (Getty Images)

But the fitness model continued, revealing, "this year has been a big year of feeling… and knowing I don’t need to live up to anyone’s expectations but my own."

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER’S SON JOSEPH BAENA ON ‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’: DANCING’S NOT ‘PART OF THE GENE’

"I want to move forward and keep growing myself, keep going for my dreams… passions, and that's what I'm going to keep doing."

Baena is one of Schwarzenegger’s five children, and is the youngest in the family. His mother is Mildred Patricia Baena, a former housekeeper.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena channeled his father’s role as "Hercules" on "Dancing with the Stars."

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena channeled his father’s role as "Hercules" on "Dancing with the Stars." (Getty Images/Instagram)

The "Dancing with the Stars" contestant is following in his father’s footsteps with fitness and acting.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Dancing with the Stars" contestant Joseph Baena is following in his father’s footsteps with fitness and acting.

"Dancing with the Stars" contestant Joseph Baena is following in his father’s footsteps with fitness and acting. (Jeff Kravitz)

The actor added that this has been the "most memorable year" for him, as he’s been occupied with several projects while competing in the dance show. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It ranges from… being in my first feature film, selling my first home… being on my first live television show," Baena remarked.

"Dancing With the Stars" airs live episodes Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.

Trending