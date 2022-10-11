'Dancing with the Stars': Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena reflects on father's role as ‘Hercules’

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena channeled his father’s role as "Hercules" this week on "Dancing with the Stars."



During the Disney-themed night, Baena, 25, stepped into character and said he thought it was hilarious to portray his father’s 1970s "Hercules in New York" role.

"It's a movie that I've watched since I was a little kid… it’s always one of my favorite characters growing up," the fitness model exclusively told Fox News Digital.

"It was just funny for me to be able to portray this character also that he portrayed… we had a blast doing it and I thought it was a great."

Baena pointed out that he would be interested in playing "Hercules" in a future film like his father if the opportunity arises.

"Your next Hercules, hopefully," Baena laughed.

After his professional dance partner, Daniella Karagach, was absent for the last two weeks due to COVID-19, the two performed a "Hercules"-themed Charleston on the dance floor. His partner dressed up as Hercules' love interest, Meg, in the Disney version.

Baena took to Instagram to show off his outfit for the night, which had him shirtless while wearing a brown leather kilt and leather wrist cuffs. He styled his hair into a mullet to complete the look.

In the Instagram video, he posed in his dressing room to a song from Schwarzenegger’s film "Conan the Barbarian."

The caption read: "I had a little too much fun in tonight’s costume," with a laughing emoji.

When Fox News Digital asked what his workout regimen is to prepare for his "Dancing with the Stars" performances, his partner joked and said, "Dani."

"Dani, kicking his butt. I take full credit," the former Mirrorball champion remarked.

Baena revealed what his future plans are once the season is finished.



"Political aspirations? We're going to keep that on pause for now," he joked. "But acting is my number one. It's my passion. It's everything to me… I've been a huge fan of movies all my life… it's a career that I really want to pursue, and I am pursuing."