'Daily Show' host Trevor Noah rips Elizabeth Warren for 'American Indian' claims

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah mocked 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., over the controversy surrounding her previously-claimed Native American heritage.

Despite her numerous attempts to put the issue to bed, Warren had to apologize again after a 1986 registration card for the Texas state bar showed that she had written “American Indian” as her race, which critics have labeled “cultural appropriation.”

"So all I know is during this time period, this is consistent with what I did because it was based on my understanding from my family's stories," Warren told reporters. "But family stories are not the same as tribal citizenship."

Warren dodged questions about whether there are more documents out there that have her listed as Native American.

Well, Noah had some fun at her expense.

“God damn, so over 30 years ago, Elizabeth Warren said she was American Indian and almost every Virginian politician was in blackface. Did no one want to be white in the 80s?” Noah asked. “And how many times is Warren gonna keep getting busted for this? Like at some point, even Rachel Dolezal is gonna be like, ‘Girl, enough already! You’re making things harder for us real women of color!’”

This isn’t the first time the Comedy Central star went after Warren for her heritage claims and previously defended President Trump’s attacks towards her.

“Elizabeth Warren did something problematic, the kind of thing we rightfully call each other out for every single day,” Noah said in 2017. “So as weird as it is to say, in his own racially offensive way, Donald Trump was being woke. Yeah, and that’s unfortunately the truth.”