Trevor Noah: ‘The Second Amendment was not made for black folks’

The “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah got serious Tuesday night on the subjects of guns, police and race.

During the program's “Unplugged” segment, Noah addressed the recent shooting at a mall in Hoover, Ala. that left one dead and two wounded on Thanksgiving night. The person killed by police, 21-year-old black Army veteran Emantic Bradford Jr., who was legally carrying a gun, was mistaken for the shooter and the real shooter could still be at large.

“The question I ask myself is how does this s**t keep happening? Cops are called into a situation, they see a black person, and then immediately they shoot,” Noah told his audience. “That’s what they did here. They ran in, they shot the guy, and then they were like ‘We got him.’”

"How many times have we seen a shooter who is white and a man get talked down?” he asked, citing the shooters in Aurora and Charleston. While noting other shooters have killed themselves, Noah said when it comes to black men, it’s “shoot immediately” and “ask questions later.”

“There are so many things that bug me about this story. Because by the looks of it, it sounds like this was a good guy with a gun. That’s what they always say, a ‘good guy with a gun stops the crime,’” Noah continued. “But if the good guy with a gun happens to be a black good guy with a gun, they don’t get any of the benefits.”

The late-night comedian slammed the Hoover Police Department for their statement declaring they got the shooter, a statement they later apologized for, and how multiple people had reportedly pulled out their guns but that the “only person who was shot by police was a black guy.”

“At this point, you start to realize that really the Second Amendment is not intended for black people,” Noah said. “It’s an uncomfortable thing to say, but it’s the truth. Like people will be like ‘the right to bear arms.’ Yes, the right to bear arms if you’re not a black man. If you’re a black man, you have no business bearing arms at all."

The “Daily Show” host also cited a recent incident involving a black security guard who was shot and killed after being mistaken for an armed assailant.

“If you’re black and you’re a man in America, gun rights are not for you,” Noah reiterated. “If you’re a black person in America, gun rights are not for you. It’s as simple as that. In fact, the safest way to sell a black person a gun in America is to say that when you buy a gun you should buy a white person with it and they hold the gun for you.”

“Some bulls**t, but it’s the truth,” he added. “Second Amendment was not made for black folks. “