Dad Claims Superintendent Kept Daughter From Praying Before School Lunch

A dad is claiming that his daughter was kept from praying prior to eating her school lunch by a school administrator.

Patrick Ashe explained that his daughter, who is a sophomore at Mora High School, was prevented from praying before her meal at lunch about a week ago by the Mora Independent School District Superintendent Dora Romero. “(She) came home from school and she said, ‘Dad I have something to tell you. Today for lunch right before I was going to eat, I bowed my head to pray, and the superintendent came up to me and said I couldn’t do that’”

Click here for the full story