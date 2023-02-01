‘The Crown’ star Helena Bonham Carter criticizes the show: ‘I don’t think they should carry on’

For two seasons, Helena Bonham Carter portrayed Princess Margaret on Netflix's "The Crown," but it seems she's developed some issues with the show in its later seasons.

During a recent interview with The Guardian, Carter discussed the future of the hit show, revealing why she thinks it should come to an end.

"I should be careful here…but I don’t think they should carry on, actually," Carter told the outlet. "I’m in it and I loved my episodes, but it’s very different now. When ‘The Crown’ started it was a historic drama, and now it’s crashed into the present."

She added, "But that’s up to them."

Carter portrayed Princess Margaret through the years 1964 to 1977 when the princess was between the ages of 34 to 47.

In that time period, the show covered Margaret's divorce from Lord Snowden and her subsequent affair with Roddy Llewellyn, her suicide attempt via overdose and her desire to have a bigger role in the monarchy.

To get into the right head-space to accurately portray Margaret, Carter turned to her friend, a medium, for help.

"I was seeing her for something else, she said, ‘Oh, Margaret is here. Does that mean anything?’ and I said, ‘Yes, it does,'" Carter revealed on "The Graham Norton Show."

At this point, Carter had already been offered the role of Margaret, but was on the fence about whether she should accept it. So, she took this opportunity to get the real Princess Margaret's blessing.

"I said, ‘Well, yeah… If you’ve got the horse’s mouth in the room, you’re not gonna say no,'" she explained. "I said, ‘Yeah’ and I asked, ‘Would you mind if I played you?’ She did say, ‘I think you’re a better idea than the other actor.'"

She added it was a typical response Margret would have given saying, "you never knew where you were with her."

One thing she made sure to get right was the way in which she smoked, explaining that was one of Margaret's requests. "I smoked in a particular way and always remember that the cigarette holder is as much a weapon for expression as anything else and that was a good note," she said.

Something Carter wanted to come across to the audience was Princess Margaret's attitude about being second to her sister Queen Elizabeth, explaining to The Guardian, "the real Margaret didn’t mind about being number two, but she did mind being really short."

"She was just 5ft, so there was something in her posture to maximize every little millimeter: she had her car seat elevated, so she could be seen," Carter said. "A lot of it was the need not to be overlooked, probably prompted by her great-grandmother saying something about the fact that she was tiny. And that scarred her. It’s funny what we carry – a complex that can govern all our behavior."

As for what complex Carter carries with her, the actress said "I’ve got so many issues," but they don't bother her.

"As you get older you go: ‘Whatever.’ The curse of being young is you take your complex too seriously. Or you take your opinion of yourself too seriously," she explained to the outlet. "As soon as you’re a bit older, you tell the demons to shut up because they’re boring."

When it comes to the actual royal family, Carter chose not to comment on Prince Harry's memoir "Spare," calling the whole situation too "complicated."

"I don’t really want to contribute to the whole thing," Carter said. "It’s complicated, and it’ll get taken out of context. And I think it’s been given enough attention."