Creed's Scott Stapp will play Frank Sinatra in upcoming biopic about Ronald Reagan

Creed frontman Scott Stapp has been tapped to play legendary singer Frank Sinatra in an upcoming biopic about former President Ronald Reagan.

Dennis Quaid will star as Reagan in a movie about his life, including his days in Hollywood as an actor and president of the Screen Actors Guild. According to Billboard, Stapp will portray Sinatra in a scene for the film that takes place at the famed Cocoanut Grove, a popular spot for old Hollywood personalities.

The scene will reportedly see the Creed rocker perform a song, although it’s unclear at this time which one of Sinatra’s hits he’ll lend his voice to.

"Sinatra in performance mode was an exercise in restraint," Stapp said in a statement to the outlet. "He had this steely, stylish swagger and his sheer presence commanded a room. I was excited to join the cast and blown away by the on-set attention to detail, style, and overall production."

Stapp is the latest celebrity to sign on to the project, which already includes Penelope Ann Miller as Nancy Reagan, Mena Suvari as Reagan's first wife Jane Wyman, Kevin Dillon as Jack Warner and Jon Voight as a KGB agent tracking Reagan for decades.

"We are honored to have Scott in Reagan," said director Sean McNamara. "Scott’s known for big, high energy performances so it was a thrill to see him shift gears to embody Sinatra’s contained charisma."

After selling millions of albums with Creed and earning a Grammy award for the hit "With Arms Wide Open," Stapp faced a very public battle with bipolar disorder in 2014 and has spent the ensuing years being vocal about his journey to recover and live with his diagnosis.

"I was treated with depression without knowing that at the time I had bipolar starting to manifest," Stapp told Fox News in 2016. "Looking back, had I been properly diagnosed in ’98, I venture to say my whole life would be vastly different.

"Alcohol and marijuana gave me temporary relief," he added at the time. "The marijuana took me out of depression at times and alcohol took me out of my mania. After a long period of time of using those things to get balanced, that’s when addiction manifested. It took a number of years before it went from a self-medicating tool to full-blown alcoholism."

