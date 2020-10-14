Penelope Ann Miller to play Nancy Reagan in upcoming Ronald Reagan biopic

Penelope Ann Miller has been cast as former First Lady Nancy Reagan in an upcoming biopic about the late president's life. Dennis Quaid was cast as President Ronald Reagan back in 2018.

The pair made an appearance together on the 3rd hour of the "Today" show.

Miller, 56, explained how she's been doing tons of research about the real-life figure including reading books, speaking with former staff members, and watching speeches.

“I really felt that I had an obligation, being that she was quite the iconic figure and historical and I wanted to be true to her in every way,” Miller said.

“What Nancy did was she saw [Ronald's] potential and she really fell in love with the man and his character and his moral fiber,” she said. “I think she really helped him become what she saw in him and she infused him with that confidence to help him get to where he was.”

Nancy died in 2014 at 94 years old.

Miller is a Golden Globe-nominated actress whose previous work includes "Carlito's Way" and “The Artist.”

The film's production team believes its choice for the former first lady is second to none. “Penelope is a powerful actor and she does a great job of capturing the essence of Nancy Reagan,” producer Mark Joseph said in the statement.

Meanwhile, Quaid called the president, who was elected in 1980 and served two terms in office, “a humble man."

“He really lived the principles that he talked about for all of us," Quaid said and noting today's political environment asked, "Where is Ronald Reagan today? We could really use that kind of decorum and that kind of spirit. He taught us a lot as Americans and brought us back from a dark time.”

Ronald died in 2004 at the age of 93.

"Reagan" currently has no release date but is set to be directed by Sean McNamara and also stars Jon Voight.