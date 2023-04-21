'Creed III' star Jonathan Majors' lawyer releases security footage to refute domestic violence allegations

Jonathan Majors' lawyer claims video evidence shows the actor's "complete innocence" in a letter submitted to the court and obtained by Fox News Digital.

A woman has accused Majors of attacking her on March 25 and leaving her with a broken finger, along with other minor injuries. However, Majors claimed that the woman actually attacked him.

The letter to the court, submitted by Majors' lawyer Priya Chaudhry, claimed that following the alleged attack, the woman "went clubbing, got drunk, sent Mr. Majors angry text messages accusing him of infidelity, sent a suicide note to Mr. Majors, took a bunch of sleeping pills, and then, eleven hours later, was found alone in a locked bedroom, unconscious on the floor of a closet, with a cut behind her ear and a broken finger."

JONATHAN MAJORS REPORTEDLY FACES MORE ABUSE ALLEGATIONS, DENIES GUILT AHEAD OF COURT DATE

Chaudhry also submitted screenshots from security footage that she claimed shows the woman using the allegedly broken finger while out at the bar.

The lawyer said she is "hopeful" the district attorney's office will dismiss the "false charges" after reviewing the security footage and other evidence submitted.

The actor was arrested and charged by the Manhattan district attorney with multiple counts of assault and harassment after the domestic dispute last month. Majors' first court appearance is scheduled for May 8.

"Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone," Majors' lawyer previously told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"We have provided irrefutable evidence to the district attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Meanwhile, sources told Variety Wednesday that "multiple alleged abuse victims of Majors have come forward" since his arrest and are "cooperating with the district attorney's office."

The district attorney declined Fox News Digital's request for comment.

"This story is baseless and without any foundation," Chaudhry told The Los Angeles Times via email. "Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone. Mr. Majors is currently considering his legal options."

Majors made his screen debut in the 2017 ABC miniseries "When We Rise" and became a member of the Marvel universe six years later, portraying Kang the Conqueror in " Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. "

He recently starred in "Creed III."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.