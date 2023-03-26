Jonathan Majors charged with assault, harassment by New York district attorney

The New York district attorney charged Jonathan Majors with multiple counts of assault and harassment following his arrest in an alleged domestic dispute Saturday.

In documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Majors, 33, was charged with two counts of assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, attempted assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree.

Police responded to a 911 call in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, and upon a preliminary investigation, determined Majors assaulted a 30-year-old woman.

The district attorney's complaint stated the defendant (Majors) "put his hand on her neck, causing bruising and substantial pain."

In addition, the report stated "defendant strike her about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear."

The defendant also grabbed "her hand, causing swelling, bruising, and substantial pain to her finger."

A judge granted a limited order of protection against the actor, and Majors is expected in court on May 8.

An initial police report listed charges as strangulation, assault and harassment. "Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident," the statement added. "The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition."

The "Lovecraft Country" star denied the altercation in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently," Majors' lawyer, Priya Chaudhry said.

"This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations. All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever. Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday."

She added, "The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon."

Majors made his screen debut in the 2017 ABC miniseries "When We Rise," and became a member of the Marvel universe six years later, portraying Kang the Conqueror in " Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. "