Crazy Town frontman Shifty Shellshock dead at 49

Shifty Shellshock, lead singer of Crazy Town, has died. He was 49.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s website, Shellshock — whose legal name was Seth Binzer — died on Monday.

A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

In April, the musician posted a cryptic message on Instagram that read, "The black sheep, the odd ducks, the rejects, the eccentrics, the loners, the lost and forgotten. More often than not, these people have the most beautiful souls."

In his last post, made on April 28, he shared an image of a man wearing black surrounded by people in white with text that read, "Real is rare, fake is everywhere." For his caption, he wrote, "To the ones who stay even when I try my hardest to scare the away."

Fans were quick to share their reactions on social media, commenting on Shellshock's various Instagram posts.

"You were such a beautiful soul. I hope you are at peace now," one fan wrote.

"Speechless... Rest in Peace, my Childhood Hero. Gonna miss you," another wrote.

"Rest in power, Shifty. Addiction is f---ed up. I was really hoping sobriety was going to turn things around for you," a follower added.

Shellshock, who appeared on VH1's "Celebrity Rehab" and "Sober House" circa 2008, had been public about his struggles with addiction throughout his life.

In a 2001 interview with Rolling Stone, Shellshock — who was sober at the time — detailed the difficulties of staying clean while on tour.

"I was going to show them what happens when I get high: Everything falls apart and the band ends," Shellshock said after recalling trying to read his AA book while others were snorting lines of cocaine. "I remember saying, ‘If you guys don’t get sober with me, I’m going to go start a sober band.’ And I was smoking crack while I’m saying that. I was just a big fireball of chaos."

"I was running from my emotions, just submerging myself in psychoticness," he later said. "And loving it. I have to scrape my ass along that bottom before I can save myself. I don’t think I’d be such a professional drug user if I wasn’t such a professional a--hole selling them. Someone might look at me and go, ‘He’s got it going on.’ And I do. At the same time, I have a really hard time keeping it on. I have a problem with drugs."

Crazy Town was initially formed in 1995 by Shellshock and Bret "Epic" Mazur. Other members included Charles Lopez, Mark White, DJ Rick One, Adam Bravin and others.

The group found major success after their 2000 single "Butterfly" was released.