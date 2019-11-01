Crazy Town band members safe after tour van crashes into a moose in Canada

Members of the band Crazy Town are lucky to be alive after their tour van crashed head-on with a moose that completely wrecked the front of their vehicle.

Band frontman Seth Binzer, guitarist Elias Tannous and drummer Roland Banks were traveling in the van down Route 17 in Ontario, Canada, just after midnight on Thursday when their van collided with a female moose on the road, according to TMZ.

'WESTWORLD' ACTOR JEFFREY WRIGHT COMPARES DONALD TRUMP TO CHARLES MANSON

The gossip site shared a video that the musicians took just after the crash, showing the utter devastation the moose’s body inflicted on their van. The windshield is completely smashed in and the front of the car is a mangled mess of metal. The driver and passenger's seats inside the car have damage to them as well, but it seems the moose narrowly missed joining them inside the cab. The men seem somewhat dazed in the video as it clearly takes place moments after the impact. Fortunately, the band escaped any serious injuries and were treated by paramedics at the scene for just cuts and bruises.

Binzer shared photos of the aftermath on Instagram.

TRUMP THINKS MEGHAN MARKLE HANDLES MEDIA CRITICISM 'VERY PERSONALLY': 'YOU’VE GOT TO BE A LITTLE BIT DIFFERENT'

Unfortunately, the outlet reports that the moose died on impact. This is the time of year when the animals are in heat, making car accidents involving them surprisingly frequent in Canada, according to the outlet. Despite how the devastation looks, hitting a female moose is better than a male, as they are known to be much bigger and could have resulted in heavier injuries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Crazy Town is perhaps best known for its 2000 hit “Butterfly.” They’re currently on a tour in Canada and the band's Instagram post notes that they're planning to continue the tour without missing a single stop.