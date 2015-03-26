'Cowboys & Aliens,' 'Smurfs' Tie for No. 1 Spot

Little blue Smurfs and not-so-little green men from space are in a photo finish for the No. 1 spot at the weekend box office.

According to studio estimates Sunday, Daniel Craig and Harrison Ford's sci-fi Western "Cowboys & Aliens" and the animated family adventure "The Smurfs" both opened with $36.2 million.

That leaves Sony's "Smurfs" and Universal's "Cowboys & Aliens" tied for the top spot. Actual weekend rankings won't be sorted out until final numbers are counted Monday.

The previous weekend's top movie, "Captain America: The First Avenger," slipped to No. 3 with $24.9 million and raised its domestic total to $116.8 million.

"Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" pulled in $21.9 million to become the franchise's top-grossing chapter at $318.5 million domestically.