Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Entertainment
Published
Last Update November 11, 2014

'Cowboys & Aliens,' 'Smurfs' Tie for No. 1 Spot

By | Associated Press
Daniel Craig is shown in a scene from "Cowboys &amp; Aliens"

Daniel Craig is shown in a scene from "Cowboys &amp; Aliens" (Universal Pictures)

LOS ANGELES – Little blue Smurfs and not-so-little green men from space are in a photo finish for the No. 1 spot at the weekend box office.

According to studio estimates Sunday, Daniel Craig and Harrison Ford's sci-fi Western "Cowboys & Aliens" and the animated family adventure "The Smurfs" both opened with $36.2 million.

That leaves Sony's "Smurfs" and Universal's "Cowboys & Aliens" tied for the top spot. Actual weekend rankings won't be sorted out until final numbers are counted Monday.

The previous weekend's top movie, "Captain America: The First Avenger," slipped to No. 3 with $24.9 million and raised its domestic total to $116.8 million.

"Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" pulled in $21.9 million to become the franchise's top-grossing chapter at $318.5 million domestically.