Courteney Cox stuns in little black bikini while 'diving' into her 56th year of life

Courteney Cox celebrated her birthday by "diving" into her next year of life.

The "Friends" star, who turned 56 on June 15, posted a slow-motion video of herself diving headfirst into a pool in a black two-piece swimsuit while the New Radicals' song, "Get What You Give" played in the background.

"Gracefully diving into this next year... #oaf," she captioned the clip.

COURTENEY COX BINGE-WATCHING 'FRIENDS' DURING CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE FOR THIS HILARIOUS REASON

Cox's celeb friends commented on the actress' post. Stylist Rachel Zoe commented, "Happiest birthday @courteneycoxofficial ❤️❤️❤️❤️ and you look 🔥."

Comedians Whitney Cummings wrote, "Legend" and Chelsea Handler wrote, "Happy birthday, CC!"

COURTENEY COX DISHES ON 'FRIENDS' REUNION SPECIAL: 'WE'RE GOING TO HAVE THE BEST TIME'

Cox's former co-star, Lisa Kudrow, penned a tribute to her longtime friend on social media as well.

“Happy birthday @courteneycoxofficial my genius generous gorgeous grounded great good FRIEND I love you,” Kudrow wrote alongside a series of photos.

Kudrow, Cox, and the rest of the original "Friends" cast, including Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt Le Blanc, and Matthew Perry, are reuniting for an upcoming "Friends" special on HBO Max.

The special was delayed due to the spread of coronavirus, but Kudrow has assured fans that the special will be worth the wait.

'FRIENDS' STAR LISA KUDROW SHARES WHAT CHARACTER PHOEBE WOULD BE DOING IN QUARANTINE

"I can't wait for it to happen," she told Entertainment Tonight. "The six of us haven't been in a room together in front of people in 25 years and only once a few years ago, privately for dinner."

She added: "I can only imagine. It's gonna be fun. I mean, it'll be really fun."

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.