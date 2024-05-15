Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Country star Zach Bryan and girlfriend survive 'traumatizing' car crash: 'We were, like, saying goodbye'

Bryan is on his 'The Quittin Time Tour'

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Zach Bryan pays tribute to fallen NYPD officer Jonathan Diller Video

Zach Bryan pays tribute to fallen NYPD officer Jonathan Diller

Country singer Zach Bryan played his song 'Jack's Piano' for slain officer Jonathan Diller during a concert at UBS Arena on Long Island. (CREDIT: @zachbryanarchive/LIFESTYLOGY/TMX)

Country music singer Zach Bryan and girlfriend Brianna LaPaglia were preparing for death during a "traumatizing" car accident late last week.

LaPaglia, a podcaster with a loyal following on TikTok, shared a video to her account Tuesday, recounting the accident.

"Two nights ago, Zach and I got into a traumatizing side-by-side car crash. It flipped a bunch of times. Everything shattered, and thank God we had our seatbelts on," she revealed in a video.

Zach Bryan in a black suit stands next to girlfriend Brianna LaPaglia in a blue lace dress at the Grammys

Brianna LaPaglia shared how she and her boyfriend, country music artist Zach Bryan, were in a serious car accident. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

"There was a lot of blood, and we thought, like, we were like saying goodbye to each other," she shared. "After the ambulance came and he got all stitched up, we were like, ‘Oh my God, thank God. Didn’t hit an artery. It was just a huge gash.'

"We were OK. We are happy and alive."

Brianna LaPaglia smiles in a dress with lace sleeves at the Grammys with boyfriend Zach Bryan sitting at a table

Brianna LaPaglia says Zach Bryan had a nasty gash from the car accident. (John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

In a separate video, LaPaglia emphasized the importance of wearing a seat belt.

"I will be that annoying person," she said. "I will spend the rest of my life saying, ‘Wear your seat belts.’ I've always been a seat belt wearer just because my parents always made me. And, in high school, a neighborhood friend passed away and wasn't wearing a seat belt.

"But I was never the person to be like, ‘Put your seat belt on. Wear a seat belt.' I was like people are gonna do what they want to do.' Not anymore.

"I'm gonna be that helicopter stupid f---ing annoying friend that's like, ‘Put your seat belt on or the car's not moving.’ 

"If we didn't have our seat belts on, we would literally be decapitated — broken necks or dead."

zach bryan performing

Zach Bryan is on tour and living on his tour bus with girlfriend Brianna LaPaglia. (Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Bryan has not directly commented about the accident, but he did share how grateful he was for LaPaglia on his Instagram story.

"This lady holds the weight up of everyone around her day in and day out. Through these month long tour runs, to my degenerate ass making an album," he wrote. "You're my muse Brianna and I don't understand how the hell you hold it together when people around you can't. Thank you forever and always no matter what."

Zach Byan posted a photo of his girlfriend Brianna and wrote a supportive message split he shared a text exchange between the two of them

Although he didn't directly acknowledge the car accident, Zach Bryan thanked his girlfriend Brianna LaPaglia for holding everything together. (Zach Bryan Instagram)

He also shared a number of thoughtful texts LaPaglia had sent him, highlighting her support.

A representative for Bryan did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment. He's on tour, living on his tour bus with LaPaglia.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

