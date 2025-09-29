Country star Zac Brown ready to blend families with famous jewelry designer after past heartbreak

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Zac Brown and Kendra Scott are ready to blend their families ahead of their marriage.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, the "Love & Fear" singer – who is about to make history as the first country act to perform at the Sphere in Las Vegas - opened up about what the future looks like for their families.

"It's been incredible. My kids adore her. She's got a couple older boys. She's had, you know, kind of a rough go. And with some of them, and rightfully so, they should be very protective of that."

"But I think as we get to know each other, as they get to know me better and understand it, but she's got amazing kids as well. She has a son that's the same age as my son. Incredible. Her kids, and it's a testament to her as a mother. Like, she's been through all of the things she's built. She's been an incredible mom," Brown said.

He continued, "They're all incredible in their own individual ways. As are my kids. They're very different, but they're all extraordinary. So it's just a super, super blessing for us to have a harmony together within our families and be centered around that and just to have a life partner that's on the same page, and we can support each other and help each other with our dreams and help to like... maybe weed out and say no so we have more time to just lay back and enjoy life."

"So, you know, we have to redefine success together now. And a lot of moving parts, but it's all meant to be, and I'm grateful for all of it," Brown concluded.

Both Brown and Scott have previously been married. Scott was married to John Scott from 2000 to 2006, and the former couple share two sons.

The jewelry designer married Matt Davis in 2014 but the two, who share one son, split in 2020. Scott and Thomas Evans tied the knot in 2022 but later went their separate ways.

Brown and his first wife, Shelly, divorced in 2018 after 12 years of marriage. The former couple share five children: Justice, Lucy, Georgia, Joni and Alexander.

The country star tied the knot with actress and model Kelly Yazdi in August 2023, but they announced their separation four months later.

Their split quickly turned acrimonious. Though Brown and Yazdi's divorce was finalized in January 2024, the two are currently engaged in a legal battle.

During his interview with Fox News Digital, Brown shared how he was able to surprise Scott with the proposal.

"Yeah, Kendra's such an amazing human being. We share so much in the way we love our family, the way we protect our people and our business, the way that we fight for good things in our philanthropy, the way that we choose to try to help each other. I had to figure out a way to do it. So, we were actually on a river. And on a barge with 30 elephants on the bank and the sun setting and birds flying over and hippos in the water. And I got it good."

"It's not our first go around, but it's definitely so much different than anything I've experienced before. And I'm so grateful that we found each other and that we can relate to being leaders. We can relate and support each other on a level that just hasn't happened before, so I love her heart."

"You know, if she wasn't, you know, a business mogul, it wouldn't affect the way that I feel about her and the way I love her and those things. But we learn a lot from being together, from seeing how we approach things and having someone that's dynamic and extraordinary, but just rooted in being a simple," he said.

Brown continued, "We put our family first, and that's the most important thing. I'm so excited for her and her kids and my kids, everybody, for us to be a family together is such a blessing, man."

In his professional life, Zac Brown Band has announced their "Love & Fear" residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas. It is set for December 2025 and January 2026.

Zac Brown Band will be the first country music group to have a residency at the Sphere. Brown told Fox News Digital what that honor meant to him.

"I'm tremendously excited to be the first country group that's going in the Sphere. Our music is not just country. Like, I'm Southern. I'm from Georgia. Our sound is different because it wasn't created, you know, or put together by some A&R people. Like, we have our own voices, our own songs, our writing."

"We're fiercely independent. This is an independent release. We are our own record label. We have our management of our business in-house. We are... Small and mighty. It's an honor. It's an honor to get to use this incredible flex of technology that's been created to do this, to present our art. And I'm putting every ounce of everything that I have – time, resources, imagination – into making it really special," Brown said.

Zac Brown Band will be releasing their newest album, "Love & Fear," on night one of their Sphere residency on Friday, December 5.