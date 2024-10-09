Lainey Wilson shares rare glimpse at relationship with Devlin 'Duck' Hodges

Lainey Wilson is sharing some insight into her relationship with Devlin "Duck" Hodges.

On Wednesday, Wilson shared a video to Instagram of herself and Hodges, a former NFL quarterback, riding around the countryside to her song "4x4xU."

Wilson filmed the pair in the vehicle's rearview mirror as they made their way through the bumpy terrain. Wilson captioned her post, "ain’t nowhere I’d rather be #4x4xu," and tagged Hodges.

"Heard that guy is ready for duck season," Hodges jokingly commented on Wilson's post.

The song's chorus played during the video. "Ain't nowhere I'd rather be / than in a 4x4 by you, babe / N.Y.C. to L.A. / city to the country / from here to Kalamazoo."

"ain’t nowhere I’d rather be." — – Lainey Wilson

Wilson's rare post of the couple comes after she made comments on their relationship while promoting her album, "Whirlwind," with Apple Music in August.

During the interview, the country music star said she's "finally found a guy that gives me a run for my money."

"He's my biggest cheerleader," Wilson noted. "He's just a good person. And he knows how important chasing down a dream is because, even when he was a little boy, football was his life."

She also shared that the now-couple, who began dating in 2021, first met while Hodges was still playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"It was like his life was changing as my life was changing and we were going different directions," Wilson said of when they first met.

Wilson explained at the time that their love story is very similar to the title of her album – it's a whirlwind.

"I mean, it's not normal," she explained. "We don't get to see each other as often as some couples do, but we also know that what we have is very special."