Country singer Tucker Beathard reveals he's a dad: 'The greatest blessing I could possibly ask for'

Country star Tucker Beathard has made a surprise reveal: He's a father.

Beathard, 25, shared the exciting news with his fans in an Instagram post on Monday in celebration of his little girl Sage's second birthday.

The post contained several photos of the little one, wearing an ear-to-ear smile. In one photo, Beathard held a guitar while Sage plucked at the strings.

"I don’t usually like posting a lot of real personal life things...but I wanna share this part of my life and testimony that most ppl probly [sic] don’t know," the singer wrote in the caption.

"In November of 2017 I was 22 years old, couldn’t have been more stressed and overwhelmed trying to get out of a record deal, and trying to figure out my personal life and my career," he continued. "Nothin made sense. Then, right when I thought things couldn’t get more overwhelming or more stressful I got a call saying that I was going to be having a kid all the way out in Seattle Washington."

Beathard said that describing himself as "scared" would have been "an understatement," and explained that he felt "like everything was kinda falling apart around" him.

"I hit my breaking point and didn’t know what else to do other than finally surrender to Jesus Christ and ask him to meet me where I was and to take over my life... and that’s exactly what he did," said the "Leave Me Alone" crooner. "He grew me in ways I could’ve never imagined. He took all the messes I felt I was drowning in and did exactly what Romans 8:28 says he does. And more than anything, he took what I thought was 'the last thing I needed in my life' and instead, on 7/13/18, gave me the greatest blessing I could possibly ask for by bringing this little girl into my life."

He concluded: "Happy 2nd Birthday to my beautiful daughter Sage... now I just pray she doesn’t raise as much hell I as I did growing up."

Beathard is the son of country songwriter Casey Beathard, who he previously gushed over in an interview with People magazine, calling his old man "a huge role model."

"His first breakout song was Kenny Chesney's 'No Shoes' and he's had quite a few since then: 'Don't Blink,' 'Boys of Fall,' 'Homeboy,'" said Beathard of his father's career. "It's just been great to have him around. I've always been a fan of the way my dad tells stories."

Beathard said that he was the "inspiration" for the song "Homeboy," noting he's always been "rebellious." The song is sung by Eric Church.

"I was lost and trying to find myself and figure out some stuff. There was a lot of internal stuff that was going on with me, and just feelings that I just couldn't really ever express. All that did lead me and continues to lead me to songwriting," the singer explained to the outlet. "That's why I started writing songs in the first place — I just needed an outlet for a lot of things. I don't like expressing feelings and talking about things, but when I found songwriting, you can really just pour it all out in a song. It was really the best feeling for me ever and still is."