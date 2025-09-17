Country singer Lee Brice honors Charlie Kirk, says he 'had a heart of God'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lee Brice paid tribute to Charlie Kirk during one of his shows.

During a performance in Clearwater, Florida, on Sept. 11, the country music star dedicated his song, "When The Kingdom Comes" to Kirk, telling the crowd that while he usually plays a different song at that point in the show, he wanted to do something for Kirk and "what he so adamantly stood for."

In a recent appearance on "The Will Cain Show," Brice explained why he chose to honor Kirk the way he did.

"The most special songs that I've ever written and what I knew Charlie stood for as far as his faith," he said. "And really, even in all those debates and all the things, he had so much respect, you know, even with college kids, you know, he, he always was, had a Jesus like manner."

He continued: "So I said, you know what? I'm going to do this song, and I've never have only done it live a couple of times, in random moments when I just felt the spirit lead kind of and so that was what I wanted to do, and I happened to I kind of keep some people around to shoot content, and, so I'm glad they were there, but it wasn't about any of that it was just about that moment that needed to happen, and I felt like it was the song that if Charlie was here he would have wanted to hear that song, and he would have loved it and understood what it meant."

When it comes to potential backlash from his tribute, Brice admitted, "you don't want to alienate people because you want to love everybody," but that when making the decision, "there was zero fear or thought of that."

"I've had multiple of my guy buddies who don't talk real sweet. You know, we jab each other and that kind of thing. But they sent me these sincere messages going, 'Man, you know, for you to do that, what you did the other night, I just want to commend you because I know you might lose fans or whatever.'"

"And I thought, you know for me, if what I did up there and anything I said offend you to the point where you don't like me or you don't want to come to my show that I don't really care if you're at my show or not. But none of that was in my head at the time. All that was in my head was I wanted to take a moment and recognize someone who I know had a heart of God."

Brice went on to comment on Kirk's bravery, noting he would sit "10 feet in front of college students everyday" and did work that "mattered" and was "special."

Kirk was assassinated at an event in Utah last week.

The "Hard to Love" singer isn't the only musician who paid tribute to Kirk during one of their shows. Country singer Gavin Adcock led his fans in a chant, yelling "Charlie Kirk" while holding up an American flag during his Sept. 11 concert in Missouri.

"Jesus loves every single one of you in this place tonight. Charlie Kirk's with Jesus. I want ya'll to say some thoughts and prayers tonight before you go to sleep. When you lay down by yourself or by your loved one, say some prayers for somebody that needs it. I appreciate every single one of y'all. I hope you have a safe trip home," he said before ending his show, per his Instagram post.

Adcock later appeared on "The Ingraham Angle" on Monday, where he let those who thought they were able to silence Kirk, have "just awoken millions of other people that are not scared to die."