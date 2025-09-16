Country singer Gavin Adcock warns those who tried to silence Charlie Kirk have ‘awoken’ millions more

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country artist Gavin Adcock warned those who thought they could silence Charlie Kirk that his death has only awakened millions more.

"For all the people or the hateful people out there, the groups that thought that would quiet Charlie Kirk, you've just awoken millions of other people that are not scared to die," Adcock said Monday on "The Ingraham Angle."

"If you live in the life of the Lord and believe in Jesus, you shouldn't be scared to leave this world, and Charlie Kirk was a great example of that."

UTAH LEADERS URGE UNITY FOLLOWING CHARLIE KIRK'S ASSASSINATION: 'TURNING POINT FOR AMERICA'

The "Four Leaf Clover" singer paid tribute to Kirk over the weekend, hoisting the American flag and speaking about the late conservative activist as concertgoers chanted his name.

Adcock said that Kirk's shocking assassination weighed heavily on his heart as he faced a slate of scheduled shows. Still, honoring Kirk gave him strength.

"I think my fan base sits right at the age group and the mindset of where Charlie’s fan base sits…" he said.

"It was great to honor him all weekend. It wasn’t just at that first show. It was every show this weekend. They were chanting, ‘Charlie Kirk.’"

YOUTH LEADERS MOURN 'THE GODFATHER OF CAMPUS CONSERVATISM' CHARLIE KIRK FOLLOWING ASSASSINATION

Kirk was killed during a speaking engagement on a college campus in Orem, Utah last week, sparking tributes across the country and prompting many to reflect on his influence on politics and free speech.

Adcock had never met Kirk, but said he often watched videos of his debates on social media.

"It was every day I was seeing him debate somebody over just being moral and being a good person and he just had a voice, and he expressed it, which I can really appreciate because I'm one of the most outspoken artists in all music and that's not something I can be bought out from or I'll ever change, so I can really appreciate that," he said.

Despite acknowledging the risks of being outspoken in his industry, Adcock said he isn’t concerned.

"I'm just living my life, playing my shows and being a good person," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If I get targeted and go down, there'll be people [who] raise up louder. [I'm] just proud to be an American, proud to be a believer of Jesus."

Adcock proceeded to read Psalm 97:10, a Bible verse he displayed at his weekend shows in honor of Kirk and the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

"You who love the Lord hate evil. He protects the lives of the godly and rescues them from the power of the wicked."

Fox News' Janelle Ash contributed to this report.