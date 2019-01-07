Country singer Kalie Shorr reveals her sister died of heroin overdose

Country singer Kalie Shorr revealed over the weekend that her older sister died of a heroin overdose.

The "Fight Like a Girl" singer shared the sad news with fans via social media.

"It’s so hard when you love someone and they are battling addiction because they lose so much of themselves in the process, but I am so thankful for the last conversation I had with her," the singer shared. "I really got to tell her how much I loved her and the last words she ever said to me were 'I am so proud of you' I’ll never forget that and that’s how I will always remember her."

Shorr said her sister, Ashley Coffman, died after overdosing on heroin following a decade-long addiction. The mom-of-two was 37.

"I am grieving but I don't feel alone," the singer tweeted Sunday night while sharing the National Drug Helpline: 888-633-3239.

Shorr, 24, also thanked her fans for their support.

"You guys have been so amazing. Thank you for your kind words. And to those of you who have gone through similar experiences- thank you for sharing that with me. I am grieving but I don’t feel alone. God bless y’all," she tweeted.