©2019 FOX News Network, LLC.

Country singer Kalie Shorr reveals her sister died of heroin overdose

By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
Recording artist Kalie Shorr poses in the portrait studio at the 2017 CMT Next Women Of Country Celebration at City Winery Nashville on November 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT)

Country singer Kalie Shorr revealed over the weekend that her older sister died of a heroin overdose.

The "Fight Like a Girl" singer shared the sad news with fans via social media.

"It’s so hard when you love someone and they are battling addiction because they lose so much of themselves in the process, but I am so thankful for the last conversation I had with her," the singer shared. "I really got to tell her how much I loved her and the last words she ever said to me were 'I am so proud of you'  I’ll never forget that and that’s how I will always remember her."

Shorr said her sister, Ashley Coffman, died after overdosing on heroin following a decade-long addiction. The mom-of-two was 37.

"I am grieving but I don't feel alone," the singer tweeted Sunday night while sharing the National Drug Helpline: 888-633-3239.

Shorr, 24, also thanked her fans for their support.

"You guys have been so amazing. Thank you for your kind words. And to those of you who have gone through similar experiences- thank you for sharing that with me. I am grieving but I don’t feel alone. God bless y’all," she tweeted.

