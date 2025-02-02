Taylor Swift presents Beyoncé Grammy for best country album: 'Was not expecting this'

Fifteen years after Taylor Swift earned her first Grammy award, the "Reputation" singer handed Beyoncé a trophy for country album for her "Cowboy Carter" catalog.

"I really was not expecting this," Beyoncé said as she took the stage.

Husband, Jay-Z, and daughter, Blue Ivy, joined the "Texas Hold 'Em" singer at the 67th Grammy Awards just one day after Beyoncé announced she was going on tour in support of the album.

Bey, as she's known to her fans, beat out Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson to win the best country album award.

"I want to thank God – oh my God – that I'm able to still do what I still love after so many years," she said after receiving the award from Taylor.

"I think sometimes genre is a code word to keep us in our place as artists and I just want to encourage people to do what their passionate about. Stay persistent."

She added, "I'd like to thank my beautiful family, all of the artists that were collaborators, thank you, this wouldn't have been this album without you. God again, and I'm still in shock … and thank you again for this honor."

Earlier in the evening, Beyoncé earned a Grammy for best country duo/group performance with Miley Cyrus for their song "II Most Wanted." Miley won her first country Grammy award, earning the accolade in the genre before her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus.

Throughout the evening, Grammys host Trevor Noah reminded viewers the Recording Academy was focused on raising funds for relief efforts and honoring first responders following the LA fires.

Since launching the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort To Support Music Professionals, the Recording Academy and MusiCares have raised and pledged over $4 million in emergency aid for music professionals impacted by the crisis, according to the Recording Academy.

Chappell Roan called out the record industry and pleaded for livable wages in addition to healthcare for musicians while accepting the Grammy for best new artist.