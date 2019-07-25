Country rock band Confederate Railroad booted from second state fair over its name: We've 'done nothing wrong'

Just weeks after it was removed from an Illinois state fair performance lineup over accusations their name is racist, southern country rock band Confederate Railroad has once again been barred from performing at another upcoming fair – this one in New York.

The band was scheduled to grace the stage at the Ulster County Fair in New Paltz, N.Y., on Aug. 1, however, a spokesperson for the fair said the band’s performance in Hudson Valley has been canceled.

"The Ulster County Fair must be an event that everyone can enjoy while representing the values of all members of our community," rep for Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan said in a statement to the San Francisco Chronicle on Thursday. "Any showcasing of a symbol of division and racism runs counter to that principle and will be vigorously opposed by my administration."

ROCK BAND CONFEDERATE RAILROAD LOCKS DOWN NEW VENUE FOR PERFORMANCE AFTER REMOVAL FROM ILLINOIS STATE FAIR

The rock band’s logo has come under scrutiny in recent weeks for its depiction of a steam train flying dual Confederate flags.

Confederate Railroad frontman Danny Shirley responded to Ryan’s decision in a phone conversation with the SF Chronicle on Thursday, doubling down on the band’s choice to stand by their logo.

ANOTHER COUNTRY RADIO HOST TO INTERVIEW PETE BUTTIGIEG AFTER CUMULUS SPIKED EARLIER SIT-DOWN

"I've done nothing wrong," Shirley told the outlet from the band's tour bus. "I love the part of the country I'm from, and I will never apologize for that."

Shirley added a bit about the history behind their name, explaining that it was inspired by a steam locomotive called the General – which was commandeered in Georgia during the Civil War by the Union during a raid.

The steam engine is currently on display in Kennesaw, Georgia, where Shirley lived when he landed his record deal, according to the SF Chronicle.

'OLD TOWN ROAD' BY LIL NAS X TIES WITH MARIAH CAREY, 'DESPACITO'S' BILLBOARD RECORD

"It seems that everybody kind of gets looking for something to get upset about," Shirley added. "And I guess I'm just the flavor of the month."

After learning the band had been removed as performers at the upcoming Illinois state fair earlier this month, Shirley told Fox News in a lengthy statement that they were disappointed as “we have played this fair before and enjoyed it very much.”

A mere two days later, Confederate Railroad locked in another venue in the region to play that didn’t coincide with the Du Quoin State Fair in Illinois on Aug. 27 as Shirley said he wanted fairgoers to go out and support the acts who were still on the bill.

“The main reason I wanted to do a show in the area at this time was as a way to say thank you to all the great people in Southern Illinois that have spoken up for us. Their outpouring of support has been humbling. Black Diamond Harley Davidson has a great record in the area for raising money for several local charities and funding school scholarships.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“That’s the kind of people I like to work with,” Shirley said. “Even after the recent harsh words from some Illinois government officials, I hope this will help ease tensions in the area brought on by all of this.

Reps for Confederate Railroad did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.