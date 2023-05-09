Expand / Collapse search
Coronation of King Charles: Prince Harry dips early, while Katy Perry goes viral

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Prince Harry surrounded by people gives a small wave by his hips wearing a dark suit with his medals at the coronation split Katy Perry in a lilac dress and matching hat looks for her seat inside Westminster Abbey

Both Prince Harry and Katy Perry sparked discussion during coronation weekend. (WPA POOL)

FLEEING PRINCE - Prince Harry bolts after King Charles' coronation; Meghan Markle likely watched on TV: experts. Continue reading here.

‘DON’T WORRY GUYS' - Katy Perry addresses confusion at King Charles coronation after going viral. Continue reading here…

ROYAL GARB: Coronation fashion: Kate Middleton honors Princess Diana, twins with Princess Charlotte. Continue reading here…

Scott Baio behind podium in a black suit, white button-down and blue tie

Scott Baio announced his plans to leave California. (Jesse Grant/Getty Images)

‘NOT A SAFE PLACE ANYMORE’ - 'Happy Days' star Scott Baio announces he's leaving California due to homeless crisis, crime. Continue reading here…

‘NO QUICK RECIPE’ Sharon Osbourne reveals she lost 30lbs with injectable weight loss drug, shares extreme side effects. Continue reading here…

‘TAKE FOR GRANTED’ - Christina Applegate admits 'it's frightening' to shower after MS diagnosis. Continue reading here…

Chris Pratt speaks on how he has been criticized by the public for being outspoken on his faith, admitting it's "nothing new." (ROBYN BECK/AFP)

DISMISSING NAYSAYERS - 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star Chris Pratt says being criticized for his faith is ‘nothing new.’ Continue reading here…

YOU'VE GOT MEG - Meg Ryan seen for first time in 6 months as she supports pal Michael J Fox at documentary screening. Continue reading here…

HOW DOES SHE DO IT? - Padma Lakshmi, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's newest model at 52, reveals her ‘three-week boot camp’ routine. Continue reading here…

OFF TO THE RACES - Shakira spotted with Tom Cruise after seemingly slamming ex Gerard Piqué in Woman of the Year speech. Continue reading here

