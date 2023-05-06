Katy Perry addresses confusion at King Charles coronation after going viral

Katy Perry was among the celebrity guests who received an invitation to His Majesty King Charles III’s "intimate" coronation, but the pop star faced a few obstacles during the royal ceremony.

The "Wide Awake" singer appeared confused as to where exactly she was sitting during the coronation.

A video shows the 38-year-old singer shuffling up and down the crowded aisles of Westminster Abbey attempting to find her assigned seat.

Perry eventually stopped at a row filled with other coronation guests and pointed to a seat that she believed was hers.

The moment, which has gone viral, left fans on Twitter in a frenzy.

"Meanwhile, Katy Perry is still wandering around trying to find her seat," one fan wrote on social media.

Another Twitter user said, "The way she's trying to look for her seat with that hat, it's adorable and funny at the same time."

"Is Katy Perry still looking for her seat?" a fan questioned.

The singer took it all in stride, sharing her reaction to the viral moment.

"Don’t worry guys I found my seat," Perry responded on social media.

Perhaps it was her outfit of choice that blocked her view and prevented her from finding her seat, as Perry donned a large hat for the royal occasion.

Perry wore a lavender two-piece dress with a floral brooch on her jacket, along with gloves, a pearl necklace, large gold earrings, white heels and a matching purse. She completed her look with an oversized netted fascinator placed on the side of her head in British fashion.

A fascinator is a high-society headpiece that is often worn by women at weddings and other special events in the U.K.

The spotlight continued to shine on Perry, as photos showed the "Hot N Cold" singer stumbling outside the coronation.

Perry was able to catch herself mid-fall and continued to step with grace during the remaining royal festivities.

The "American Idol" judge is scheduled to perform at King Charles’ coronation concert on Sunday, May 7.

She received the royal treatment as arrangements were made for Perry to stay in Windsor Castle for the weekend ahead of her special performance.

"I'm just so grateful to be asked for these moments and that I have the songs to, I think, support them," Perry said during an interview with Access Hollywood. "It's all about the songs at the end of the day."

The "Firework" singer noted that she is an ambassador for one of the royal foundations, The British Asian Trust.

"It's natural, because it's a foundation that helps in child trafficking, which is massive and horrible," Perry explained. "I'm also an ambassador for UNICEF, so both of those things really are my core values and as a mother, I know first-hand what's most important — which are these innocent children."

She continued, "I'm going there to represent myself as an ambassador and just to bring the light and the love. That's all I ever want to bring."

Perry isn't the only star from the United States to perform at the big coronation concert. Lionel Richie will also be in attendance. Others scheduled to perform include Andrea Bocelli, Take That, Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench.

Perry is gearing up for the big performance after several A-list stars turned down the opportunity to perform.

Multiple reports claimed Harry Styles, Elton John, Robbie Williams and the Spice Girls all declined invitations to perform at the coronation concert on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Tom Cruise, Nicole Scherzinger and even Disney’s beloved character Winnie the Pooh are a few celebrity guests who are expected to be involved as part of King Charles’ coronation concert lineup.