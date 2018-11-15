Conrad Hilton hit with another restraining order by ex-girlfriend Hunter Salomon: report

Conrad Hilton has once again landed himself in hot water.

The hotel heir’s ex-girlfriend, Hunter Daily Salomon, filed a restraining order against Hilton, 24, in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday seeking protection against the younger brother of Paris Hilton, according to TMZ.

Older sister Paris Hilton, 37, has a well-documented history with Salomon’s father Rick, as the two infamously starred in the 2001 sex tape, “1 Night in Paris.”

In May 2017, Hilton was arrested for breaking into the home of Salomon’s mother, actress Elizabeth “E.G.” Daily and violating a previous restraining order in the process. TMZ also reported at the time Hilton also stole Rick Salomon’s Bentley from his home before heading over to Daily’s residence.

TMZ also released video footage of Hilton’s arrest at the time which show him outside of Daily’s house engaging in a homophobic and racist tirade against police.

It is not yet known if the protection order filed by Salomon on Thursday has been granted by the judge presiding over the case.