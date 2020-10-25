With the Halloween season behind us, all eyes are turning ahead to Thanksgiving as people prepare to find the perfect holiday content to watch with the family between meal courses.

As with every new month, November will usher in the inevitable addition and subtraction of TV and movies from Netflix’s massive library. Those hoping for some non-controversial movies to watch with new and extended family are in luck thanks to titles like “Paul Blart: Mall Cop,” “The Indian in the Cupboard” and the Jim Carrey-led “Yes Man” joining the platform on the first day of the month.

However, if you’re looking for something that’ll light the spark on those inevitable family debates, all three seasons of “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” as well as “V for Vendetta” drop as well. Meanwhile, fans of “The Crown” can look forward to the highly anticipated release of Season 4.

Unfortunately, the addition of new content means it’s the last call for certain things like “The Addams Family,” “Anaconda,” “Moneyball” and the “Ocean's Eleven” franchise, which are all leaving Netflix by the end of November.

To help people plan out their last month before winter hits parts of the country like a ton of bricks, below is a rundown of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in November 2020:

Available 11/1/20

M'entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me?: Season 2

60 Days In: Season 5

A Clockwork Orange

Boyz n the Hood

Casper

Christmas Break-In

Dawson's Creek: Seasons 1-6

Easy A

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Forged in Fire: Season 6

Jumping the Broom

Knock Knock

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3

Little Monsters (1989)

Mile 22

Ocean's Eleven

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Piercing

Platoon

School Daze

Snowden

The Garfield Show: Season 3

The Impossible

The Indian in the Cupboard

The Next Karate Kid

Wheels of Fortune

Yes Man

Available 11/2/20

Prospect

Available 11/3/20

Felix Lobrecht: Hype

Mother

Available 11/4/20

A Christmas Catch

Christmas With A Prince

Love and Anarchy

Available 11/5/20

A New York Christmas Wedding

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?

Midnight At The Magnolia

Operation Christmas Drop

Paranormal

Available 11/6/20

Citation

Country Ever After

La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench

The Late Bloomer

Available 11/9/20

Undercover: Season 2

Available 11/10/20

Dash & Lily

Trash Truck

Available 11/11/20

Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun

The Liberator

Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born

What We Wanted

Available 11/12/20

Fruitvale Station

Graceful Friends

Ludo

Prom Night

Available 11/13/20

American Horror Story: 1984

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

The Life Ahead

The Minions of Midas

Available 11/15/20

A Very Country Christmas

America's Next Top Model: Seasons 19 & 20

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

The Crown: Season 4

Hometown Holiday

Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28

V for Vendetta

Available 11/16/20

Loving

Whose Streets?

Available 11/17/20

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4

We Are the Champions

Available 11/18/20

El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas

Available 11/19/20

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

Available 11/20/20

Alien Xmas

Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine

If Anything Happens I Love You

Voices of Fire

Available 11/22/20

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Machete Kills

Available 11/23/20

Hard Kill

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder

Available 11/24/20

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday

El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son

Hillbilly Elegy

Wonderoos

Available 11/25/20

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two

Great Pretender: Season 2

Available 11/26/20

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated

Mosul

Available 11/27/20

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas

The Call

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

Don't Listen

Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2

Überweihnachten / Over Christmas

Virgin River: Season 2

La Belva / The Beast

Available 11/28/20

The Uncanny Counter

Available 11/29/20

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!

Available 11/30/20

The 2nd

A Love So Beautiful

Finding Agnes

RUST CREEK

Spookley and the Christmas Kittens

Leaving Netflix November 2020:

Leaving 11/1/20

Don't Be Afraid of the Dark

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

Olympus Has Fallen

Shark Night

Leaving 11/4/20

Death House

Leaving 11/6/20

Into the Forest

Krisha

Leaving 11/7/20

Hit & Run

Hope Springs Eternal

The Sea of Trees

Sleepless

Leaving 11/8/20

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Leaving 11/11/20

Green Room

Leaving 11/14/20

Oliver Stone's Untold History of the United States: Season 1

Leaving 11/15/20

9

Abominable Christmas

The Addams Family

Drive

Leaving 11/16/20

Santa Claws

Soul Surfer

Leaving 11/17/20

Sour Grapes

Leaving 11/22/20

End of Watch

Leaving 11/23/20

Bushwick

Shot Caller

Leaving 11/26/20

The Lincoln Lawyer

Leaving 11/27/20

Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins

Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren

Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster

Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill

Jeopardy!: College Championship III

Jeopardy!: Producer's Pick

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Leaving 11/30/20

Anaconda

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

The Bachelor: Season 13

Bad News Bears

Diana: In Her Own Words

Gridiron Gang

Hostage

National Security

Lakeview Terrace

Moneyball

Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Twelve

Ocean's Thirteen

Priest

Stand and Deliver

The Tribes of Palos Verdes

West Side Story

Y Tu Mamá También

You Don't Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac