Everything coming to and leaving Netflix in November 2020
Halloween movies are out and Christmas and Thanksgiving movies are in
With the Halloween season behind us, all eyes are turning ahead to Thanksgiving as people prepare to find the perfect holiday content to watch with the family between meal courses.
As with every new month, November will usher in the inevitable addition and subtraction of TV and movies from Netflix’s massive library. Those hoping for some non-controversial movies to watch with new and extended family are in luck thanks to titles like “Paul Blart: Mall Cop,” “The Indian in the Cupboard” and the Jim Carrey-led “Yes Man” joining the platform on the first day of the month.
However, if you’re looking for something that’ll light the spark on those inevitable family debates, all three seasons of “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” as well as “V for Vendetta” drop as well. Meanwhile, fans of “The Crown” can look forward to the highly anticipated release of Season 4.
Unfortunately, the addition of new content means it’s the last call for certain things like “The Addams Family,” “Anaconda,” “Moneyball” and the “Ocean's Eleven” franchise, which are all leaving Netflix by the end of November.
To help people plan out their last month before winter hits parts of the country like a ton of bricks, below is a rundown of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in November 2020:
Available 11/1/20
M'entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me?: Season 2
60 Days In: Season 5
A Clockwork Orange
Boyz n the Hood
Casper
Christmas Break-In
Dawson's Creek: Seasons 1-6
Easy A
Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Forged in Fire: Season 6
Jumping the Broom
Knock Knock
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3
Little Monsters (1989)
Mile 22
Ocean's Eleven
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Piercing
Platoon
School Daze
Snowden
The Garfield Show: Season 3
The Impossible
The Indian in the Cupboard
The Next Karate Kid
Wheels of Fortune
Yes Man
Available 11/2/20
Prospect
Available 11/3/20
Felix Lobrecht: Hype
Mother
Available 11/4/20
A Christmas Catch
Christmas With A Prince
Love and Anarchy
Available 11/5/20
A New York Christmas Wedding
Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?
Midnight At The Magnolia
Operation Christmas Drop
Paranormal
Available 11/6/20
Citation
Country Ever After
La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench
The Late Bloomer
Available 11/9/20
Undercover: Season 2
Available 11/10/20
Dash & Lily
Trash Truck
Available 11/11/20
Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun
The Liberator
Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born
What We Wanted
Available 11/12/20
Fruitvale Station
Graceful Friends
Ludo
Prom Night
Available 11/13/20
American Horror Story: 1984
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
The Life Ahead
The Minions of Midas
Available 11/15/20
A Very Country Christmas
America's Next Top Model: Seasons 19 & 20
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
The Crown: Season 4
Hometown Holiday
Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28
V for Vendetta
Available 11/16/20
Loving
Whose Streets?
Available 11/17/20
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4
We Are the Champions
Available 11/18/20
El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas
Available 11/19/20
The Princess Switch: Switched Again
Available 11/20/20
Alien Xmas
Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine
If Anything Happens I Love You
Voices of Fire
Available 11/22/20
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
Machete Kills
Available 11/23/20
Hard Kill
Shawn Mendes: In Wonder
Available 11/24/20
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday
El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son
Hillbilly Elegy
Wonderoos
Available 11/25/20
The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two
Great Pretender: Season 2
Available 11/26/20
Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated
Mosul
Available 11/27/20
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas
The Call
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker
Don't Listen
Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2
Überweihnachten / Over Christmas
Virgin River: Season 2
La Belva / The Beast
Available 11/28/20
The Uncanny Counter
Available 11/29/20
Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!
Available 11/30/20
The 2nd
A Love So Beautiful
Finding Agnes
RUST CREEK
Spookley and the Christmas Kittens
Leaving Netflix November 2020:
Leaving 11/1/20
Don't Be Afraid of the Dark
Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil
Olympus Has Fallen
Shark Night
Leaving 11/4/20
Death House
Leaving 11/6/20
Into the Forest
Krisha
Leaving 11/7/20
Hit & Run
Hope Springs Eternal
The Sea of Trees
Sleepless
Leaving 11/8/20
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Leaving 11/11/20
Green Room
Leaving 11/14/20
Oliver Stone's Untold History of the United States: Season 1
Leaving 11/15/20
9
Abominable Christmas
The Addams Family
Drive
Leaving 11/16/20
Santa Claws
Soul Surfer
Leaving 11/17/20
Sour Grapes
Leaving 11/22/20
End of Watch
Leaving 11/23/20
Bushwick
Shot Caller
Leaving 11/26/20
The Lincoln Lawyer
Leaving 11/27/20
Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins
Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren
Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster
Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill
Jeopardy!: College Championship III
Jeopardy!: Producer's Pick
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Leaving 11/30/20
Anaconda
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
The Bachelor: Season 13
Bad News Bears
Diana: In Her Own Words
Gridiron Gang
Hostage
National Security
Lakeview Terrace
Moneyball
Ocean's Eleven
Ocean's Twelve
Ocean's Thirteen
Priest
Stand and Deliver
The Tribes of Palos Verdes
West Side Story
Y Tu Mamá También
You Don't Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac