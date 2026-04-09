Nikki Glaser confesses she 'kinda likes it' when her boyfriend hooks up with other women

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Nikki Glaser said Wednesday she "kinda likes it" when her boyfriend hooks up with other women, describing the practice as a personal fetish.

Glaser opened up on an episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, discussing boundaries in their relationship, according to a report by Page Six.

"In a relationship, I don’t really care if my boyfriend were to hook up," Glaser said.

"But that is not a two-way street," she continued. "I’m not someone who likes to hook up when I’m in a relationship. I don’t really care about that. But I don’t care if someone else were to. In fact, I kinda like it."

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Glaser said she knows her openness is unconventional but added she "can’t help it" and is "not trying to be cool." She’s been dating television producer Chris Convy on and off for several years, noting that part of the allure is knowing other women want him.

The comedian — whose career has grown significantly in recent years after hosting the 2025 and 2026 Golden Globe awards — maintains strict boundaries regarding emotional fidelity.

"If a guy has a sexual connection with a girl, and he was to use protection and just have sex for a night, I literally wouldn’t care if my husband did that," she said.

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"If he were to watch ‘The Wire’ with her or do crosswords puzzles, or send memes and stuff, I’d be like, ‘What the f--- are you doing? That’s our thing.' Emotional cheating would hurt me," she added.

Earlier this year, the comedian revealed her past sex life contributed to struggles with alcohol, noting she relied on drinking to overcome intimacy-related anxiety.

"It was the only way I could have sex because I was scared of sex," Glaser told Graham Bensinger in January.

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"So, I would get blackout drunk. I would hook up with people. And then the second I would have to have sober sex because, God forbid, it was like the bars were closed, or we couldn't get booze. And then I'm like, 'Oh, yeah, let's do it. I'm having sex with someone. I hate this. But I have to go through with it because if I don't, then I am an alcoholic,’" she added.

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Representatives for Glaser did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.