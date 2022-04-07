Expand / Collapse search
Rae Allen, 'Sopranos' and 'A League of Their Own' actress, dead at 95

Tony Award-winning actress died in her sleep Wednesday, manager says

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
Tony Award-winning actress Rae Allen has died. She was 95.

Allen, who starred in "Damn Yankees," "The Sopranos" and "A League of their Own," died of natural causes in her sleep in Los Angeles, her manager confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"I had the pleasure of representing Rae Allen for over 20 years. She is one the most gifted actresses I have ever had the honor of working with. I will be forever grateful to have been a part of her incredible journey," Kyle Fritz of Kyle Fritz Management said in a statement.

Allen was born Rae Julia Theresa Abruzzo in Brooklyn, New York. Her acting career began on Broadway after she graduated from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in 1947.

Rae Allen and Rebecca Balding on "Soap." Allen died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday at the age of 95, her rep confirmed.

Rae Allen and Rebecca Balding on "Soap." Allen died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday at the age of 95, her rep confirmed. (BC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Allen won her first Tony award for best featured actress in the musical "Damn Yankees" in 1955 portraying reporter Gloria Thorpe. She reprised the role in the 1958 film version.

She was also nominated for a Tony for her role in "Traveler Without Luggage" in 1967 and won a Tony for best featured actress in a play for "Miss Reardon Drinks a Little" in the early 1970s.

Rae Allen (right) appeared in "Grey's Anatomy."

Rae Allen (right) appeared in "Grey's Anatomy." (Ron Tom/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Allen's work on the small screen was just as memorable. She appeared in "The Untouchables," "Car 54, Where Are You?" and "The Patty Duke Show."

She also played Edith Bunker's cousin Amelia on "All In the Family."

Rae Allen at The Opening Night Celebration for "Damn Yankees" at City Center Encores! July 11, 2008, in New York City.

Rae Allen at The Opening Night Celebration for "Damn Yankees" at City Center Encores! July 11, 2008, in New York City. (Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

Allen also played Judge Betty Small on "Soap" in the 1980s and made appearances in "Hill Street Blues," "The Greatest American Hero," "Lou Grant" and "Remington Steele."

The star was also cast in "The Sopranos" as Aunt Quintina Blundetto and played Mrs. Sokol in "Seinfeld."

Michael Durrell, Rae Allen, and Peggy Pope.

Michael Durrell, Rae Allen, and Peggy Pope. (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment via Getty Images)

Allen also played roles in "NYPD Blue," "Grey's Anatomy" and "Joan of Arcadia." Films she starred in included "Reign Over me," "Stargate," "A League of Their Own" and "Where's Poppa?"

