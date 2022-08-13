Expand / Collapse search
Comedian Flame Monroe supports Dave Chappelle at stand-up show in Ohio

Flame Monroe, a transgender comedian, has supported Chappelle in the past

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Comedian Flame Monroe is continuing to show support to her fellow comedian Dave Chappelle.

Monroe flew to see Chappelle perform in Ohio at the Wirrig Pavilion in Yellow Springs on Thursday night. She took to social media on Thursday and shared an image with the controversial comedian.

"At the end of the day, it's all comedy," she wrote alongside a picture and video of Chappelle. 

DAVE CHAPPELLE TALKS PROTESTERS AFTER ‘DEVASTATING’ LAST-MINUTE VENUE SWAP WHEN MINNEAPOLIS CLUB CANCELED HIM

In the video, Chappelle is seen thanking Monroe for coming and Monroe thanks the comedian for being "a good friend."

After Chappelle's show in Minneapolis was canceled at the last minute due to backlash for past anti-trans remarks made on the controversial Netflix show "The Closer," Monroe told Fox News Digital that freedom of speech is paramount when it comes to protecting the "safest place" on Earth — the stage.

Flame Monroe supported Dave Chappelle at his Ohio stand-up show on Thursday.

"When I grow up, I want to be just like him, because guess what, the show must go on," Monroe said. "I don't want to be censored as a comedian. I say some ridiculous things on stage, that's hilarious, that may make you think, but what it also does is teaches you that I'm a human being." 

Comedian Flame Monroe defends Dave Chappelle after Minnesota show canceled: ‘I want to be just like him’ Video

Monroe insisted the venue had their priorities mixed up when they bowed to pressures to cancel the show.

"It's not about race, or color or size or gender, it's about money. You don't want to make money," Monroe said, adding that comedians "don't want to spew anger and hate and bitterness. You want people to laugh."

Dave Chappelle will continue his tour dates overseas through September.

Chappelle has another performance scheduled in Ohio on Saturday night before he heads overseas and continues his tour until Sept. 14.

Fox News' Larry Fink and Tracy Wright contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

