'Riverdale' star Cole Sprouse reveals how the show will move forward following Luke Perry's death

Luke Perry’s unexpected death shocked the world and left many wondering how his prominent role on the hit TV series “Riverdale” will be addressed.

This past Tuesday, Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead, appeared on “The View” to promote his new film, “Five Feet Apart,” and to address the future of "Riverdale" without the famed "90210" actor.

“He was very well loved. I mean, the whole world is mourning his passing. But, he was one of those guys that would rather have us all laughing about his great stories than mourning for too long," Sprouse said of his late co-star.

Perry passed away on March 4 after enduring an unexpected stroke. “Riverdale” production immediately halted for two days following the news.

In regards to “Riverdale’s” future, Sprouse revealed that the show will address the character's absence.

“I can’t go too much into the spoilers of it, but we do have something planned narratively,” he said. “We dedicated some of the episodes to him.”

On “Riverdale” Perry portrayed Fred Andrews, the father of main character Archie Andrews. Known for his do-gooder attitude, Fred served as a construction company owner who always sought out the best for his son.

Series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa penned a brief yet touching tribute to Perry on Instagram two days after the legendary actor’s death.

“From the early days. With Luke in the middle. Our heart, always,” Aguirre-Sacasa noted. “Tonight’s episode of #Riverdale finds Fred doing what he does best--helping Archie. It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run.”