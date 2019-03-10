Luke Perry's fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer speaks out after '90210,' 'Riverdale' star's death

Luke Perry's fiancée broke her silence after the actor's death.

Wendy Madison Bauer was in a relationship with the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star for nearly 12 years, but the couple kept their romance private.

“I want to express my gratitude to everyone for the outpouring of love and support,” Bauer, 44, told People on Saturday. “The countless, heartwarming stories of Luke’s generosity and kindness have been a great source of solace during this difficult time.”

LUKE PERRY DEAD AT 52: LOOK BACK AT HIS LIFE IN THE LIMELIGHT

“The past 11½ years with Luke were the happiest years of my life, and I am grateful to have had that time with him. I also want to thank his children, family, and friends for their love and support," Bauer continued. "We have found comfort in one another and in the knowledge that our lives were touched by an extraordinary man. He will be dearly missed.”

Had Perry and Bauer tied the knot, she would have been his second wife. The "Riverdale" star amicably divorced his first wife, Rachel "Minnie" Sharp, in 2003.

'BEVERLY HILLS, 90210' REBOOT IN THE WORKS WITH ORIGINAL CAST

He and Sharp share son Jack, 21, and daughter Sophie, 18.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bauer and Sharp, Perry's children, Perry's mother Ann Bennett, stepfather Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends all surrounded the actor when he passed away on Monday following a massive stroke.

He was 52 years old.