Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly seen for first time as Beth and Rip return in 'Dutton Ranch'

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Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler are returning to the small screen for the "Yellowstone" spinoff, "Dutton Ranch."

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser will be reprising their roles in the new series focused on their romantic relationship. Paramount+ released a teaser trailer as well as first images of Hauser and Reilly in the new series.

According to a press release, Beth and Rip leave Montana behind for life in Texas. In some of the stills, Hauser and Reilly are seen riding horses and dancing. However, it doesn't seem like it will be smooth sailing for Rip and Beth.

"As Beth and Rip fight to build a future together — far from the ghosts of Yellowstone — they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire," a press release states. "In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul."

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Alongside Hauser and Reilly, "Dutton Ranch" stars Juan Pablo Raba, Jai Courtney, J.R. Villarreal, Marc Menchaca, Natalie Alyn Lind, and Ed Harris.

Fans cannot wait for the "Yellowstone" sequel to release.

"Excuse me ???!!!!! This is what we’ve been waiting for!!!! So exciting!!!" one user commented on the "Dutton Ranch" official Instagram page. Another added, "WELCOME TO TEXAS BABY."

A third user commented, "Never been so excited for a series to launch." Another user wrote, "This show is about to break ALL the records."

Annette Bening will be joining the cast as Beulah Jackson, "the powerful, cunning and charming head of a major ranch in Texas." Finn Little will also be returning in his role as Carter, the young boy Beth and Rip took under their wing.

The show will premiere globally on Paramount+ on May 15.

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Other first-look shots show Harris reading a bible in church and Courtney sitting on chair, smoking a cigarette indoors. Reilly was seen standing in the middle of the road at night time in one of the images and Benning was seen deplaning a private jet in another shot.

It appears that Reilly's Beth will become friendly with Harris's character as one still shows them sitting at the bar together.

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In April 2024, Hauser told Country Living that he knew Sheridan had a few things up his sleeve for Beth and Rip's love story.

"But I know that there’s some stuff on the horizon when it comes to Taylor’s ideas for Kelly Reilly and myself, and some of the other cast. I’m excited to see where he goes creatively with that. But right now, it’s just: Let’s finish strong; let’s do the best we can," Hauser said at the time.

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In an interview with Radio Times in March 2024, Reilly advised "Yellowstone" fans not to pay attention to everything they read ahead of the finale and also made a subtle hint that Beth Dutton's story was not over.

"I just care about finishing [the main show] with as much care and as much passion and as much love as I can muster to put into it," she told the outlet. "That’s what I care about. I’m sort of prepping for that now [and] that’s my tunnel vision thing that I care about most. And what goes on beyond that? There are discussions, you know. Don’t believe everything you read. It’s just nonsense. But we’re gonna, you know, let’s wait and see. I don’t have an answer right now. But we’ll see."

In August, Fox News Digital confirmed that Hauser and Reilly would star in a "Yellowstone" spin-off. Aside from "Yellowstone," Taylor Sheridan already has "1883" and "1923" as prequels to the main show. "The Madison," starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell, released earlier this month.

"Dutton Ranch" will premiere globally on Paramount+ on May 15, at 8pm ET/PT, with two episodes, and then weekly throughout the series' nine-episode first season.

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