'1923' star Harrison Ford embraces 'old-fashioned movie-making' on hit Western show

"1923" is coming back to the small screen for its second season, starring Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Brandon Sklenar and Julia Schlaepfer.

The "Yellowstone" prequel shows the Dutton family's attempt to settle west during Prohibition and the Great Depression. The second season focuses on the "harsh" winter with the Duttons trying to defend their ranch in Montana.

Ahead of the season premiere, Ford spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the importance of making television the "old-fashioned" way.

"I love the viscerality of it, I love the physical nature of the storytelling, I love being in natural circumstances," the veteran actor said.

HARRISON FORD RESPONDS WITH NSFW ANSWER WHEN ASKED ABOUT CO-STAR, SAYS HELEN MIRREN IS ‘STILL SEXY’

"It's a kind of old-fashioned movie-making mostly, no CGI or very little CGI — a little something to sweeten the location. But it’s really essential, old-time storytelling, and I love working with this kind of material."

"It's a kind of old-fashioned movie-making mostly, no CGI or very little CGI — a little something to sweeten the location. But it’s really essential, old-time storytelling, and I love working with this kind of material." — Harrison Ford

Ford told the outlet that he doesn't watch "1923" to see himself, but, "I sure like seeing everybody else."

The award-winning actor told People that filming the Western series was not "as daunting" as it looks. Ford stars as Jacob Dutton, John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) grandfather, in 20th century America.

The Dutton family's attempt to settle in the West required riding on horseback and defending their Montana ranch.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Horseback riding wasn't that difficult for Ford.

"Maybe from a contemporary point of view, the horses represent something — some special skill or danger — but they really are not," he told People. "I spent half an hour on a horse, and from a contemporary point of view, you look at that, and say, 'Whoa, people used to do that,' but it really is not that difficult."

WATCH: '1923' star Brian Geraghty on what it's like filming with Harrison Ford

Mirren chimed in, "Harrison says that because he's a great rider. I was incredibly impressed, I have to say, with watching him gallop off across the Montana hillside."

Ford's "1923" co-star Brian Geraghty told Fox News Digital about how good the star is at riding horses.

"You know, they'd be like, ‘Harrison, slow down next time.’ ‘Yeah, yeah, I got it.’ And then he just flies off and you're like trying to do the scene with him, we had a great time. He's just a hoot, man. He's so much fun. So I was so happy, so pleasantly surprised to see how much fun and how hard he worked," Geraghty, who stars as Zane Davis, said.

WATCH: '1923' actor Darren Mann details working with Harrison Ford

"1923" actor Darren Mann, who plays Jack Dutton, told Fox News Digital, "You want to feel like you got to buck up and be a man right out there with Harrison."

Mann said it felt like he was in an "Indiana Jones" movie filming the television show with Ford.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Michelle Randolph, who plays Sklenar's love interest, Elizabeth Strafford, told Fox News Digital that working with Mirren was a dream.

WATCH: '1923' star Michelle Randolph says Helen Mirren is an 'incredible' scene partner

"I love her. I mean, she's so wonderful. She's, like, the most incredible scene partner," Randolph said.

"That goes without saying. But just like as a person, like, she's actually so funny. Great humor."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "Yellowstone" prequel "1923" returns with season two on Sunday.