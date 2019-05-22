CNN's Chris Cuomo calls Benghazi scandal a 'sham' during debate on Mueller probe

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo had a heated debate with two pro-Trump pundits about House Democrats' ongoing investigations into President Trump -- and injected the Benghazi controversy into the conversation, calling it a "sham."

Cuomo began by slamming the chart that Trump displayed in the Rose Garden, showing how much money and how many subpoenas, witnesses, and documents went into Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, which resulted in "no collusion" and "no obstruction." Cuomo said the president's presentation had "nothing to do" with the infrastructure meeting that was supposed to take place in the White House.

CNN ANCHOR CHRIS CUOMO GIVES 2020 DEMS A PEP TALK, URGES THEM TO FORM ADMINISTRATION AT DNC CONVENTION

CNN guest Amy Kremer, a Tea Party activist, praised Trump for "fighting back" against Democrats in Congress and pointed out that "millions of dollars" were spent on the Mueller probe.

"Nothing compared to Benghazi," Cuomo reacted, referring to lawmakers' efforts to find out why a U.S. ambassador and others were killed at a U.S. government facility in Libya in September 2012. "Not a drop in the bucket compared to Benghazi and you never complained about that."

"Why are you pushing back with Benghazi?" Kremer asked.

"Because it was a sham and it took years and seven different hearings and it was a political charade," Cuomo said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And American lives were lost, Chris," Kremer exclaimed.

"That's right, and you guys took advantage of that and played on those lives and pretended that was your intention when your intention was to smear," the CNN anchor shot back. "And that's why you did it. Now you want to pretend you're on high ground when you were playing lowball."