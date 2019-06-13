Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Media
Published

CNN's Acosta suggests 'concept of reality' under Trump would be skewed without media's efforts

By Sam Dorman | Fox News
close
Jim Acosta’s CNN role further muddled by upcoming bookVideo

Jim Acosta’s CNN role further muddled by upcoming book

CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s role is being muddled by the release of his upcoming book.

CNN's Jim Acosta defended his colleagues in the media for serving as alleged reality checks on the lies spread by President Trump's administration.

"My goodness, what would this world be like two years in had we not been fact-checking the president and exhausting ourselves, chasing these so-called bright shiny objects, had we not been fact-checking him, what would be our concept of reality today? What would be our concept of the truth?" he asked.

He made those comments to C-SPAN's Book TV during an interview set to air on Saturday and Sunday.

HELL FREEZES OVER AS JIM ACOSTA, JOE SCARBOROUGH PRAISE TRUMP'S D-DAY SPEECH

Acosta's appearance came as he promoted his new book -- titled "Enemy of the People" -- in which he details his time reporting on Trump's White House.

The controversial reporter has caught headlines for his testy confrontations with the president and his press secretary. At the end of 2018, the White House suspended his press credentials only to have them restored after CNN took the issue to court.

Trump has responded to CNN and others by blasting "Fake News" about his administration. But according to Acosta, he and other reporters are more honest than the president.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We have been far more honest and straightforward with the American people than President Trump has,"  he said during another interview. "Are there times when we fall short? Sure. But the press issues corrections. When was the last time you saw the president issue a correction or a clarification? It’s a rare thing for Donald J. Trump."

His book also pushed back on the idea that the media should follow "neutrality for the sake of neutrality." “Neutrality for the sake of neutrality doesn’t really serve us in the age of Trump,” he reportedly said.

Sam Dorman is a reporter with Fox News. You can follow him on Facebook here.