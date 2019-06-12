CNN's Jim Acosta says he works 'on behalf of the American people,' network doesn't 'spin' coverage

CNN Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta insisted that he works "on behalf of the American people" and that his network doesn't "spin" its coverage.

Promoting his new book "The Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America" on "CNN Tonight," Acosta explained that he "wanted to write something to the American people, 'You know what folks, we've got to think deeply about this... Do we want to hand off to the next generation a country where it's okay for the president of the United States to refer to journalists or any segement of the American population as the 'enemy of the people.'"

"I think what the president fails to understand is that we're not here to do a commercial for him, we're not part of the Trump Organization, we're here to do the news for the American people," Acosta told CNN anchor Don Lemon. "And just like the folks who work in the White House need to keep in mind that they work on behalf of the American people, they don't serve the president, they don't serve just the man who's in the office right now- they serve the presidency in the United States of America... we're here to work on behalf of the American people."

Acosta expressed that he hopes that readers of his book understand that "we are all on the same team" despite his network's constantly negative coverage of President Trump.

"Just because we are pro-truth, that doesn't mean that we are anti-Trump," Acosta continued. "We are not the enemy of the people, we are defenders of the people... we're not here to spin things or, you know, color things a certain way, we're here to get the people reliable, accurate information on a daily basis. That's why we all come into work everyday. We get a high out of it and I just want to make sure we can keep it going as a country."