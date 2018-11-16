Judge orders White House returns press pass to CNN's Jim Acosta

A Trump-appointed judge ruled in favor of CNN’s Jim Acosta on Friday, allowing the network’s star report to temporarily regain access to his White house press credential.

"I will grant the application for the temporary restraining order I order the [government] reinstate the pass." Judge Timothy J. Kelly said.

Judge Kelly – who rescheduled Thursday’s planned hearing for Friday morning – heard lengthy oral arguments earlier in the week about the cable news network’s request for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction. Judge Kelly’s decision is temporary and further hearings are expected to take place in the next few weeks to determine whether or not yanking the credential violated CNN and Acosta’s First and Fifth Amendment rights.

He declared that precedent has been set that the White House should have given Acosta due process before taking away his credential and that harm to the reporter has already occurred.

Acosta's press pass to access the White House was suspended "until further notice" after he engaged in the contentious back-and-forth with President Trump last week during a press conference as the entire press pool looked on. Acosta refused to pass the microphone to a female White House aide and there was brief contact between the two. Later in the day, Acosta’s credential was revoked.

CNN filed the federal lawsuit against the Trump administration on Tuesday demanding that the White House restore the press credential of star reporter -- but the Press Secretary Sarah Sanders called the move “more grandstanding from CNN.”

The Trump administration countered the motion, saying Acosta “disrupted the fair and orderly administration of a press conference” when he refused to give up the microphone.

Earlier this week, Fox News announced that it would support CNN’s effort to restore Jim Acosta’s White House credential and filed an amicus brief with the U.S. District Court.

Acosta has emerged as a hero of the #Resistance after making a habit of shouting and interrupting when Trump and members of his administration are available to the media. Acosta has also gotten into combative arguments with other members of the administration, including former Press Secretary Sean Spicer, Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney and Senior Policy Adviser Stephen Miller.

More to come...