CNN guest compares Kavanaugh, Cosby cases as anchor Brooke Baldwin stays silent

The left's bid to demonize Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh hit a new low Tuesday when a CNN guest compared the federal judge to Bill Cosby, just as the disgraced comic was about to be sentenced to prison time for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman.

The comment by Texas prosecutor-turned-defense attorney Yodit Tewolde went unchecked by the network's anchor. Tewolde said she found it "disturbing" that social media users could cheer Cosby's downfall while defending Kavanaugh from accusations that he sexually assaulted a girl at a high school party during the 1980s.

"Anyone that's defending Kavanaugh could not in the same breath now applaud this verdict that the judge has handed down in the same breath," Tewolde said. "It just doesn't make any sense."

After a beat of silence, CNN host Brooke Baldwin asked another analyst, attorney Mark Geragos, a question about Cosby's sentencing.

While cable news guests make eccentric comments on a regular basis, viewers quickly took Baldwin to task on social media for remaining silent.

Kavanaugh is set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday about allegations brought by Christine Blasey Ford, a professor and onetime schoolmate who is also scheduled to appear. Ford claims that an inebriated Kavanaugh trapped her beneath him on a bed at a high school house party and tried to take her clothes off before she escaped, an accusation that Kavanaugh has repeatedly and vehemently denied.

Cosby was sentenced to between three and 10 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004. More than 60 women have accused him of similar actions over the past 50 years.

According to her LinkedIn page, Tewolde spent two years and nine months as an assistant district attorney in Dallas County, Texas, before going into private practice. She describes herself as a "nationally renowned criminal defense attorney and legal analyst."

Tewolde defended her remarks on social media, at one point tweeting bluntly, "I said what I said."

Comedian-turned-activist Chelsea Handler also compared Cosby to the Supreme Court nominee on Tuesday.

“Bill Cosby is set to serve 3 to 10 years in prison, but when he’s released he’s expected to be nominated to the Supreme Court,” Handler tweeted.

CNN reps did not respond to requests for comment.