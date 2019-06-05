CMT Music Awards poke fun at 'Game of Thrones' coffee cup, water bottle blunders

Hosts Little Big Town decided to poke fun at the infamous “Game of Thrones” coffee cup and plastic water bottle gaffes during their hosting duties for the 2019 CMT Music Awards.

The country music group pointed out a lone coffee up sitting in the audience of the awards show. “It’s the breakout star of ‘Game of Thrones’ – a Starbucks cup,” said the band teasing the coffee cup which was accidentally featured in a Season 8 "GoT" episode.

During a later cutaway back to the cup, viewers were presented with an additional water bottle situated next to it. “His date finally arrived. She’s a tall drink of water,” said Karen Fairchild.

“They’re such a cute couple,” Kimberly Schlapman quipped.

HBO said in a statement at the time of the lapse in attention to detail that the viral modern coffee cup being in the shot "was a mistake."

“The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea," the network stated in response to the mishap.

Later in the season, in the episode titled "The Iron Throne," viewers again noticed the plastic water bottle behind the legs of one of the characters, Samwell Tarley, played by John Bradey.

The HBO fantasy series ended last month after eight seasons and six final episodes.

