Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CMA Fest
Published

CMA country music festival suspends concerts due to severe weather

Dierks Bentley, Tim McGraw and Luke Bryan are scheduled to perform at the CMAFest

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
close
John Rich reacts to Garth Brooks' decision to sell 'every brand of beer' Video

John Rich reacts to Garth Brooks' decision to sell 'every brand of beer'

Big & Rich's John Rich says Garth Brooks might find out people aren't buying Bud Light amid the beer giant's controversy, after Brooks revealed he'd be selling 'every brand' of beer in his Nashville bar.

CMAFest outdoor concerts were shutdown Sunday due to weather concerns in Nashville, Tennessee.

Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw and Dierks Bentley are set to headline the popular weekend event hosted by the Country Music Association.

"Outdoor stages are temporarily suspended for weather," the festival tweeted. "Calmly & safely seek shelter immediately. 

JOHN RICH REACTS TO GARTH BROOKS' DECISION TO SELL ‘EVERY BRAND OF BEER’ AMID BUD LIGHT DRAMA

Luke Bryan plays the guitar on stage

Luke Bryan is scheduled to perform Sunday night at CMAFest. (Suzanne Cordiero)

They added, "Shelters: Music City Center & Garage, Bridgestone Arena, Hilton Hotel Garage, 222 Garage or nearest business. Stay tuned for updates through app notifications."

DIERKS BENTLEY HILARIOUSLY DOCUMENTS BRA SHOPPING WITH TEENAGE DAUGHTER: ‘CALL MOM’

One hour later, organizers shared that all outdoor stages would remain closed for the remainder of the day.

"NWS is tracking inclement weather & all outdoor daytime stages will not reopen," CMAFest tweeted Sunday. "Await further instructions before heading to Nissan Stadium, gates will be delayed." 

Jason Aldean wears a green T-shirt and holds his guitar on stage at CMAFest

Jason Aldean was one of many acts to play Saturday. (Monica Murray)

Saturday's headliners included Jason Aldean, Little Big Town, Jon Pardi, Old Dominion and Eric Church. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

One fan wrote, "Feels like Eric Church all over again." Another follower tweeted, "You guys are getting great at shutting things down early!"

Country fans wondered why Eric's set seemed to be cut short Saturday. "What happened? @ericchurch walked off a short set from #CMAfest without as much as a thanks for coming," one follower asked on Twitter. 

Jon Pardi strums his guitar at CMAFest

Jon Pardi performed his hits on Saturday night at CMAFest. (Monica Murray)

Eric Church wears blue shirt at CMAFest

Eric Church reportedly had a few fans wanting a longer set. (Jason Kempin)

"I’ve seen him so many times and that was so strange. There’s gotta be more to this story." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tracy Wright is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to tracy.wright@fox.com.

Trending